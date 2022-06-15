Beloit Slams Past Lake County

The Sky Carp needed just one swing to take a 4-2 win over Lake County at Classic Park on Wednesday night.

With the bases loaded in the top of the third and Beloit down 1-0, Victor Mesa Jr poked a fly ball to left that carried just over the wall for a grand slam.

Sky Carp starter took the run support and ran with it, dealing just 79 pitches to go 7 innings, allowing just 2 earned runs while striking out 8 and walking none.

Lake County scored their runs via a sac fly in the 2nd and a moonshot solo homer from Jhonkensy Noel in the 4th.

Beloit threatened with runners in scoring position in the 7th and 8th, but failed to capitalize. However, the Sky Carp bullpen didn't need the insurance.

Jackson Rose relieved Johnson with a 1-2-3 8th inning and Sean Reynolds struck out three in the 9th to nail down his 6th save of the season.

With the victory, Beloit avoids a three-game losing streak. The Sky Carp haven't lost three in a row since the final three games of a seven-game losing streak from May 5th through the 10th.

Beloit and Lake County will run it back tomorrow night at 7:00 ET, with Pat Monteverde on the mound for the Sky Carp. Fans can tune in on the Big Radio App.

