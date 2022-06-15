Severino Homers Twice to Slay Dragons 7-2

June 15, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids second baseman Yunior Severino went 4-for-4 with both the game-tying and go-ahead home runs to lead the Kernels past Dayton 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon, reclaiming the best record in the Midwest League. Severino drove in four as the Kernels improve to 38-21 and reduce their magic number to six.

David Festa threw extremely well for Cedar Rapids, taking a no-decision after tossing 5.0 frames of two-run ball. He struck out five, walked none and scattered six hits while picking off a pair of runners. The righthander threw 53 strikes on 81 pitches.

Dayton scored first with a two-out, two-run single from Garrett Wolforth in the second inning. Kyler Fedko kept the scoring at two as he threw out Wolforth at second attempting to stretch his hit into a double. The Kernels responded in the home half as Dylan Neuse reached on a fielder's choice, stole second and scored on a Wander Javier RBI double ripped down the left field line.

Severino hit the first of his two homers in the fourth, going opposite-field out to left for a game-tying solo home run. The score remained even at two as Festa exited after five and Bobby Milacki worked a scoreless top of the sixth.

Kyler Fedko drew a walk to lead off the home half of six, then Severino clobbered a massive go-ahead two-run bomb out to left-center. Pat Winkel followed with a solo homer golfed down the right field line, adding insurance with a 5-2 lead.

Cedar Rapids added two more in the seventh as Fedko scalded an RBI triple to right-center and scored on Severino's fourth hit of the game.

Milacki would pick up the win in relief with 1.2 scoreless, scattering a hit and three walks while striking out two. Miguel Rodriguez earned a hold by tossing 1.2 shutout frames, then Tyler Palm recorded the final two outs on a game-ending double play.

Game three of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.