TinCaps Game Information: June 15 at Lansing

June 15, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-35) @ Lansing Lugnuts (22-36)

Wednesday, June 15 (7:05 p.m.) | Jackson Field | Lansing, Mich. | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 29 of 66 | Game 59 of 132

RHP Dwayne Matos vs. LHP Mac Lardner

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps beat the Lugnuts, 3-1. Robert Hassell opened the scoring 2 batters into the game with a double to score Corey Rosier. Later in the first, Jarryd Dale added a 2-out RBI single. 'Caps starter Robert Gasser pitched 5 scoreless innings. Though Lansing scored to make it a 1-run game in the eighth, Brandon Valenzuela provided insurance with a solo homer.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there have been 206 alumni who've gone on to reach the major leagues, including 48 this season (not counting Fernando Tatis Jr., who's been on San Diego's Injured List). The most recent addition is Michael Kelly, called up by the Phillies on Monday. Kelly was a 'Cap in 2012, '13, and again in '15. The now 29-year-old was out of affiliated baseball in 2019, pitching for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League... On Tuesday night, 2010 TinCaps All-Star Miles Mikolas was 1 strike away from a no-hitter for the Cardinals against the Pirates. (Coincidentally, Pittsburgh's lineup featured former TinCaps Tucupita Marcano '19 and Jack Suwinski '17-18.)

COREY ROSIER: Ranks 2nd in the MWL in runs (39), 5th in stolen bases (18), and 6th in walks (34; 16%). He's also 5th in BB/K (0.83).

ROBERT HASSELL: Leads the MWL in batting average (.309), 7th in stolen bases (15), and 8th in hits (54)... He's swung and missed at only 8% of pitches seen. That's the 6th lowest rate in the league.

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Since May 24, in 14 games, leads the team in AVG (.308) and OPS (934). Along the way he has a triple, 4 homers, and 11 RBIs.

K KINGS: TinCaps pitchers lead the 12-team MWL in K/9 (11.18).

CONTACT: Offensively, the TinCaps have struck out the fewest times in the MWL (8.6 per game). Meanwhile, Fort Wayne ranks 4th in walks drawn (4.1 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: TinCaps catchers are 3rd in the MWL in caught stealing %. Fort Wayne's backstops have thrown out 26 of 80 attempted base stealers (33%)... Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league in caught stealings, 17 of 53, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 7 of 19, and Adam Kerner has caught 2 as well.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 19-8 when scoring first (70% win rate) and 4-27 when they don't (13%)... Fort Wayne is 6-7 in 1-run games, and 4-8 in 2-run games.

GOOD VIBES ONLY: In their first series of the season at Lansing, the TinCaps won 5 of 6 from April 19-24. That week, the 'Caps outscored the Nuts, 51-28. Offensively, Fort Wayne slashed .295 / .374 / .560 (.934 OPS) with 11 home runs. After the series, Joshua Mears was named the Midwest League's Player of the Week.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: On Monday, Brandon Komar was named the MWL Pitcher of the Week. The righty pitched 9 scoreless innings with 1 hit, 1 walk, and 8 strikeouts, including a spot start last Tuesday. He has a Midwest League-best 21.2 innings scoreless streak.

Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2022

