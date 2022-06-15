Jack Winkler Back from IL

June 15, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Jack Winkler activated from the Injured List

Winkler, 23, was drafted in the 10th round last year by the Oakland Athletics. He started the season with the Lugnuts but has been on the injured list since May 12. Through 28 games, Winkler is batting .198 with three doubles, four RBI and two steals.

Jack Winkler is in the starting lineup tonight and will bat seventh and play third base in game two against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

