Jack Winkler Back from IL
June 15, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Infielder Jack Winkler activated from the Injured List
Winkler, 23, was drafted in the 10th round last year by the Oakland Athletics. He started the season with the Lugnuts but has been on the injured list since May 12. Through 28 games, Winkler is batting .198 with three doubles, four RBI and two steals.
Jack Winkler is in the starting lineup tonight and will bat seventh and play third base in game two against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2022
- Know Before You Go: Bert Kreischer - Fully Loaded Comedy Show - South Bend Cubs
- Jack Winkler Back from IL - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: June 15 at Lansing - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.