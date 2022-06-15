Nine Straight Runs Leads to Win

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (23-36) for a second straight night gave up early runs to Fort Wayne (23-36), trailing 4-0 after three innings. This time though, Lansing had an answer, storming back with nine straight runs and tying the series through the first two games of the six-game set.

Tyler Soderstrom had a big night. The Athletics second-rated prospect drove in four runs and the biggest swing came in the seventh inning. The Nuts led 5-4, the bases were loaded with two outs and Soderstrom hammered a double out to left center scoring all three Lugnuts.

Before we got there, Fort Wayne scored two early runs in the second inning and two in the third inning of LHP Mac Lardner. After that, Lardner worked out of jams in the fourth and fifth to keep the TinCaps off the board.

In the bottom of the third, Lansing got back in the game with three runs. Eight batters came to the plate. Jonny Butler singled, Lawrence Butler doubled and then Tyler Soderstrom singled in the first Nuts run. Butler then scored on a fielder's choice and Euribiel Angeles singled scoring Denzel Clarke.

The Lugnuts then tacked on two more in the fifth inning and grabbed their first lead of the night. Angeles bunted for a single and then reached second on a throwing error. Patrick McColl then knocked him in with a base hit. Jonny Butler came up and then singled in his first of two RBI's, scoring McColl. Lansing led 5-4 after five before their big three-run seventh inning.

In the meantime, Lansing's pen did an excellent job holding Fort Wayne scoreless again through the middle innings. RHP Joe DeMers got through an inning scoreless and then LHP Kumar Nambiar came in for the seventh and got five outs, including three straight strikeouts.

RHP Angello Infante made things interesting in the ninth allowing the first four to reach with base hits, but a sliding grab on a line drive from Olivier Basabe ended the game with the bases loaded.

Jonny Butler, Tyler Soderstrom, Euribiel Angeles and Patrick McColl all had multi-hit nights as the Nuts swatted 15 hits. Lawrence Butler continued his great start to June extending his on-base streak to an even ten games.

The Nuts continue their 12-game, 13-day stretch against Fort Wayne and Beloit tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

