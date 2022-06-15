Offensive Onslaught for South Bend in 15-8 Win

DAVENPORT, IOWA - Just how big of an outburst did the Cubs offense produce on Wednesday night? They set a new season high in runs and walks, every batter reached base at least twice, and heck, Yeison Santana batted seven times.

The decisive inning undoubtedly was the sixth. It was 6-6 going into the sixth, when the Cubs would put up six. See what I did there?

Harrison Beethe came on for the inning, faced six, and didn't get an out. Jordan Nwogu took the first pitch of the inning and smoked it over the wall in left to put the Cubs ahead. Two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a bases loaded walk followed. Jonathan Sierra singled in the third run of the frame on a grounder through the right side to end Beethe's night. Patrick Smith came on from there and allowed a fielder's choice to Fabain Pertuz that scored a run. Santana followed with a single, a walk to Casey Opitz loaded the bases again and Nwogu, batting for the second time in the frame and with just one away, was plunked to bring home another run.

South Bend's six-run sixth inning buried Quad Cities, an inning that featured four walks, two hit batsmen, two singles, and a homer ended with the Cubs up 12-6.

The Cubs sent 11 to plate in the sixth inning, after eight batted the inning before.

Twelve runs was already a new season high, but the Cubs kept their foot on the gas adding three more in the eighth. With the bases loaded Yohendrick Pinango grounded into a double play that plated Santana from third. Owen Caissie singled in a run as the 19-year-old reached for the fourth consecutive time and Caleb Knight picked up a double, his third hit of the game, to score Caissie from first.

Fifteen runs set a new season high for the Cubs offense, as did drawing 11 walks. South Bend did actually strand 13 which was the most this season, and they went 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

Santana reached base a game-high five times and extended his hitting streak to nine games. Santana, Opitz, and Knight all tallied three hits on a night in which offense was contagious and everyone was getting in on the action.

Jonathan Sierra tied a career best with four RBIs. With the Cubs trailing 4-1 in the second he got them back within a run with an opposite field two-run blast, homering in his second straight at-bat going back to Sunday.

A game that featured 23 runs, 27 hits, 16 walks, nine pitchers, and two balks still only took three hours and four minutes.

Gabriel Jaramillo made his 2022 debut and got the win for South Bend, allowing one run in two innings of relief work.

With the series tied at a game apiece, these sides meet again at 7:30 ET on Thursday night.

