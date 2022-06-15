Sky Carp Pitching Guides Them to 4-2 Win

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains (31-27) struck out 12 times to Beloit Sky Carp (26-32) pitching, leading to a 4-2 defeat on a 94-degree and sunny Wednesday evening at Classic Park.

The Captains struck first in the contest in the bottom of the second inning. Johnathan Rodriguez lined a double to right field, to lead it off. After an attempted pickoff throw went into centerfield, Rodriguez reached third. Milan Tolentino would step up and deliver his first RBI in his second game in Lake County on a sacrifice fly.

Aaron Davenport took the ball for the Captains and retired six of the first seven batters he faced. The right-hander only permitted runs in one inning, the third inning where the Sky Carp posted four.

After two walks and a single, the bases were loaded with one out. Victor Mesa Jr. stepped up and blasted an opposite-field grand slam, to make it 4-1. Davenport would work two more innings, gaining five strikeouts and allowing only two hits. The 2021 Sixth Round Pick struck out six over five innings.

Jhonkensy Noel in the fourth delivered yet another home run. Noel powered a solo shot to deep left field, his 17th of the season and seventh in his last 11 games played.

Lake County over the final five innings, managed only two base knocks. Their best opportunity to tie came in the eighth after the first two runners reached, a 3-6-1 double play halted the effort.

Alaska Abney and Jordan Jones kept the door open for the Captains. Abney worked a 12-pitch sixth, and Jones went three innings, permitting two hits and striking out two Sky Carp.

Game three of the Captains six-game home series is tomorrow Thursday, June 16, first pitch at 7:00 p.m. It is a Thirsty Thursday, featuring half-priced Modelos.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

