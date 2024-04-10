TinCaps Postponed Wednesday, Doubleheader Set for Saturday

April 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Wednesday night's game at Parkview Field between the TinCaps and the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) was postponed by rain. The game will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13, with the first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Fans who had tickets to Wednesday's game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2024 season. Click here for the team's schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial refunds. Click here for more information on the team's frequently asked questions about weather-related situations.

Tickets Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader. The games will be scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine) with a 30-minute intermission between.

After beginning Tuesday, the TinCaps' opening six-game homestand against the Captains is set resume Thursday.

Next Game: Thursday, April 11 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 24 Padres prospect)

Captains Probable Starter: LHP Steve Hajjar

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

