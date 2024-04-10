Allen II to Injured List, Gibaut Transferred; Dayton Dragons Transactions/Roster
April 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:
Outfielder Jay Allen II has been placed on the 7-day injured list with left knee inflammation.
Right-handed pitcher Ian Gibaut, who was with Dayton on an MLB injury rehab assignment, has been transferred to Louisville as he continues his rehab assignment.
Allen II currently leads the Midwest League in home runs with two on the young season. In four games, he is batting .333.
Gibaut made two appearances with the Dragons, tossing two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
The Dragons play at Cedar Rapids tonight at 7:35 pm. The Dragons next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, April 16 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.
