Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:35 PM at Cedar Rapids)

April 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 10, 2024 l Game # 5

Veterans Memorial Stadium l Cedar Rapids, IA l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (3-1) at Cedar Rapids Kernels (0-3)

RH Johnathan Harmon (no record) vs. RH Zebby Matthews (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 7, Cedar Rapids 4. Jay Allen II and Carlos Jorge each hit a home run while Cam Collier and Hector Rodriguez collected two hits. The Dragons scored four runs in the third to break a 1-1 tie and take a lead they did not surrender. Rodriguez had a two-run triple in the inning.

Streaks: The Dragons have won three straight games, scoring at least six runs in all three. The Dragons are tied with Lake County for first place in the East.

Current Series (April 9-14 at Cedar Rapids): Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .235 batting average (8 for 34); 7.0 runs/game (7 R, 1 G); 2 home runs; 1 stolen base; 4.00 ERA (9 IP, 4 ER); 0 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons lead the Midwest League in runs scored with 22 (MWL average is 12.7). The Dragons also lead the league in home runs (6), slugging percentage (.432; MWL average is .305), total bases, and OPS (.767; MWL average is .618).

The Dragons have hit two home runs in three consecutive games. Only two of the other 11 MWL teams have hit more than two home runs in 2024.

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez is off to a sizzling start as a hitter, batting .417 (tied for fourth in the league) while leading the MWL in OPS (1.417), slugging percentage (.917), and ranking tied for 1st in runs (4) and tied for third in RBI (4).

Cam Collier has hit safely in each of the Dragons first four games. Collier ranks among the MWL leaders: 1st in hits (7); Tied for 1st in R (4); Tied for 1st in RBI (5), 8th in batting average (.389); 9th in slugging percentage (.611).

Jay Allen II on Tuesday became the first Dragons player to open a game with a home run since Jack Rogers on July 2, 2023. Allen leads the MWL in home runs (2), ranks second to Hector Rodriguez in slugging percentage (.833), and is third in OPS (1.300). Allen left Tuesday's game with an injury and his status is unknown.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 11 (7:35 pm): Dayton LH Kevin Abel (no record) at Cedar Rapids RH Andrew Morris (0-0, 0.00)

Friday, April 12 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 0.00) at Cedar Rapids RH John Klein (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 13 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-0, 6.00) at Cedar Rapids LH Christian MacLeod (no record)

Sunday, April 14 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 15.43) at Cedar Rapids RH C.J. Culpepper (no record)

Dragons "On the Air"

You can follow the Dragons through various broadcast outlets in 2024. Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

