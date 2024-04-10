Beloit Evens Series with Chiefs

PEORIA, Ill. - The Beloit Sky Carp evened up their series with the Peoria Chiefs with a 2-1 victory Wednesday afternoon.

The Sky Carp took the lead in the top of the third inning when Yiddi Cappe connected for his first home run of the season, a solo shot.

Beloit upped its advantage in the fourth when Brett Roberts doubled home Ynmanol Marinez to make it 2-0.

The Chiefs plated their only run of the game in the fourth inning against Beloit starting pitcher Jacob Miller.

Miller (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just one run in five solid innings of work. He struck out three and allowed just three hits and one walk.

The Beloit bullpen was even more effective. Jared Poland and Tyler Eckberg each threw hitless innings of work, while Evan Taylor recorded the final six outs, four of them via strikeout, to record his first save of the season.

Beloit will return home Tuesday, April 16 for the first of six games with the South Bend Cubs. Game one will start at 1:05 p.m.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

