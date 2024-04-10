Lake County Takes 7-2 Win Over TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - A crowd of 4,422 fans flocked to Parkview Field on Tuesday night for the ballpark's 15th Opening Day, but the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) spoiled the party with a 7-2 win over the TinCaps.

Fort Wayne (1-3) catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) doubled, second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño homered, and starting pitcher Enmanuel Pinales struck out five batters in four innings of one-run ball. However, Lake County (3-1) broke open a 2-1 game with a pair of runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.

The TinCaps showed spirit in the ninth as center fielder Homer Bush Jr. singled, stole second and third base, and scored on a wild pitch.

As a team, the 'Caps lead the High-A Midwest League with 12 stolen bases through four games. Of the other 11 teams in the league, no one else has more than nine. Bush is one of three players in the MWL individually with four on the year.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 10 vs. Lake County (6:35 pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 24 Padres prospect)

Captains Probable Starter: LHP Steve Hajjar

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2024

