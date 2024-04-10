West Michigan Whitecaps Partner with Cumulus Media to Broadcast 2024 Games

April 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps are excited to announce a broadcast partnership with Cumulus Media. This collaboration marks a significant partnership as The Ticket West Michigan, 106.1 FM & AM 1340 AM WJRW becomes the exclusive broadcast home for all games during the 2024 season.

The agreement between Whitecaps and Cumulus Media solidifies a commitment to deliver unparalleled sports content to its dedicated audience. Fans can now catch every thrilling moment of the Whitecaps' journey throughout the 2024 campaign, from the first pitch to the last out, all on The Ticket.

"We are delighted to team up with Cumulus Media and The Ticket for the upcoming season," said Dan Morrison, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of the West Michigan Whitecaps. "This collaboration allows us to engage with our fans in innovative ways and share the excitement of Whitecaps baseball with a broader audience. Together, we are poised to make the 2024 season an unforgettable experience for fans both at the ballpark and tuning in from home."

The West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have a rich history of delivering unforgettable baseball experiences to fans across the region. With the new broadcast partnership, the Whitecaps aim to expand their reach and connect with even more supporters throughout West Michigan.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the West Michigan Whitecaps," said Gregg Henson, Program Director of Cumulus Media. "This partnership not only strengthens our position as the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts in West Michigan but also underscores our dedication to providing top-notch sports coverage to our listeners. We look forward to bringing the excitement of Minor League Baseball to our airwaves and showcasing the talent and passion of the Whitecaps."

The Whitecaps and Cumulus Media broadcast partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence and community engagement. As the 2024 season begins, fans can look forward to experiencing the thrill of Whitecaps baseball in person and on the radio.

Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler return to the Gordon Food Service Broadcast booth this season. "Hearing baseball on the radio is an unparalleled experience," said Hasty, who will simulcast calls for both a radio and television audience for 'Caps home games, while games on the road will be presented exclusively for a radio audience. "It's something our fans have missed the last few seasons, and I'm excited, especially for them, for its return."

The Whitecaps take on the Quad Cities River Bandits tonight at 6:35 pm. Whitecaps tickets are available at Whitecapsbaseball.com or by calling the box office at 616-784-4131.

West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps Minor League Baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Midwest League. The team's home games are played in West Michigan's favorite, and largest outdoor multi-purpose venue, LMCU Ballpark. For more information on the Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark, visit whitecapsbaseball.com or contact Lynn Tuori at LynnT@whitecpabaseball.com.

