American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Ballpark on April 17

April 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient's life. For the hour it takes to give blood, there could be a whole community of people thankful for another birthday given to their loved one.

The community is invited to give back and help save lives by donating blood at the Step Up to the Plate Blood Drive on Wednesday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Red Cross Bloodmobile at Parkview Field Diamond Lot, 1301 Ewing Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Participating donors will receive a voucher for a free admission ticket to any 2024 home game, excluding July 4th.

"Every single blood donation is critical for the health of the community and when individuals roll up a sleeve to donate, they are helping to change a life," said Zak Bernath, biomed account manager with the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross.

"We love to win games here," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "But the biggest win possible for us is serving those in our community in need. We're proud of our longtime partnership with the American Red Cross and this is annually one of the most important days on the calendar at Parkview Field."

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: TINCAPS or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

