Jenkins Blasts Away Bandits

April 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw a clutch home run carry them to a 4-3 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits 4-3 on Wednesday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

For the second night in a row, the 'Caps staged a comeback in the bottom of the seventh as Andrew Jenkins added his first home run of the season - a two-run blast - to deliver West Michigan a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Quad Cities grabbed the lead in the third inning as Carter Jensen drove home Carson Roccaforte on an RBI single - jumping in front 1-0. In the fifth, Whitecaps outfielder Roberto Campos attempted to steal third base before an errant throw allowed him to score - knotting the game at one. 'Caps designated hitter Max Anderson hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to give the 'Caps a one-run advantage before Quad Cities plated a pair in the seventh - highlighted by a two-run single by Dustin Dickerson - delivering the River Bandits a 3-2 advantage. The lead was short-lived, however, as Jenkins hit a two-run homer in the bottom half to put West Michigan back in front 4-3 before relievers Trevin Michael and Max Alba combined for two scoreless frames with three strikeouts to slam the door and earn the slim one-run victory.

Whitecaps reliever Tanner Kohlhepp (2-0) gave up two runs through two innings of work with a pair of strikeouts in his second victory of the season, while Max Alba earned his first save. Quad Cities reliever Chazz Martinez (0-1) suffered his first loss of the year, giving up two runs in just one inning pitched. The Whitecaps improve to 3-2 while the River Bandits fall to 2-3. West Michigan generated seven strikeouts as a staff en route to the victory - putting them atop the Midwest League in punchouts with 59 through their first five games.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps first six-game series of the 2024 season against the Quad Cities River Bandits from LMCU Ballpark resumes with a Thursday matinee at 12:05 pm. Pitchers Ben Kudrna and Garrett Burhenn get the starts for Quad Cities and West Michigan Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50 am. Get your tickets for all 2024 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.