Jenkins Blasts Away Bandits
April 10, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saw a clutch home run carry them to a 4-3 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits 4-3 on Wednesday evening at LMCU Ballpark.
For the second night in a row, the 'Caps staged a comeback in the bottom of the seventh as Andrew Jenkins added his first home run of the season - a two-run blast - to deliver West Michigan a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Quad Cities grabbed the lead in the third inning as Carter Jensen drove home Carson Roccaforte on an RBI single - jumping in front 1-0. In the fifth, Whitecaps outfielder Roberto Campos attempted to steal third base before an errant throw allowed him to score - knotting the game at one. 'Caps designated hitter Max Anderson hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to give the 'Caps a one-run advantage before Quad Cities plated a pair in the seventh - highlighted by a two-run single by Dustin Dickerson - delivering the River Bandits a 3-2 advantage. The lead was short-lived, however, as Jenkins hit a two-run homer in the bottom half to put West Michigan back in front 4-3 before relievers Trevin Michael and Max Alba combined for two scoreless frames with three strikeouts to slam the door and earn the slim one-run victory.
Whitecaps reliever Tanner Kohlhepp (2-0) gave up two runs through two innings of work with a pair of strikeouts in his second victory of the season, while Max Alba earned his first save. Quad Cities reliever Chazz Martinez (0-1) suffered his first loss of the year, giving up two runs in just one inning pitched. The Whitecaps improve to 3-2 while the River Bandits fall to 2-3. West Michigan generated seven strikeouts as a staff en route to the victory - putting them atop the Midwest League in punchouts with 59 through their first five games.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps first six-game series of the 2024 season against the Quad Cities River Bandits from LMCU Ballpark resumes with a Thursday matinee at 12:05 pm. Pitchers Ben Kudrna and Garrett Burhenn get the starts for Quad Cities and West Michigan Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50 am. Get your tickets for all 2024 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 10, 2024
- Kernels Explode for Eleven Runs, Win First Game of the Season 11-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Jenkins Blasts Away Bandits - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Wisconsin Outslugs and Outlasts South Bend for Fourth Straight Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Suffer Second Loss of 2024 as Kernels Even Series in Iowa - Dayton Dragons
- Loons Pitching Lock Lugnuts to One Hit, Win 4-1 in 10 Innings - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Postponed Wednesday, Doubleheader Set for Saturday - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- West Michigan Whitecaps Partner with Cumulus Media to Broadcast 2024 Games - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Allen II to Injured List, Gibaut Transferred; Dayton Dragons Transactions/Roster - Dayton Dragons
- Sky Carp Prevail 2-1 in Wednesday Pitching Duel - Peoria Chiefs
- Beloit Evens Series with Chiefs - Beloit Sky Carp
- TinCaps Game Information: April 10 vs. Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Ballpark on April 17 - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:35 PM at Cedar Rapids) - Dayton Dragons
- Lake County Takes 7-2 Win Over TinCaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Whitecaps Open '24 at LMCU Ballpark with 10-6 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Peoria Secures 5-3 Win in Home Opener - Peoria Chiefs
- Lugnuts Land Six in Fifth Inning, Handle Loons 7-2 - Great Lakes Loons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.