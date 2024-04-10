Loons Pitching Lock Lugnuts to One Hit, Win 4-1 in 10 Innings

LANSING, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (3-2) pitching was stellar, striking out 10 Lansing Lugnuts (2-3) in 10 innings, a three-run tenth gave Great Lakes a 4-1 win on a partly cloudy 65-degree and clear Wednesday evening at Jackson ® Field.

The Lugnuts had two runners reach in the first, a Brayan Buelvas walk and a Will Simpson RBI single. From there, Lansing would not register another hit. Jacob Meador, in his Loons debut and first appearance in two seasons, finished three innings.

A returning Jerming Rosario and Kelvin Ramirez worked without a blemish. Rosario struck out two, completing three frames with just 32 pitches. Ramirez was sharp, punching out three over two innings. The left-hander now has four scoreless to start the year.

Jake Vogel tied up the game at one in the second inning with the first Loons home run of 2024. The Dodgers 2020 Third Round pick, smashed it 396 feet over the left field wall. In 2023, Vogel had three home runs in 113 games with Great Lakes.

The Loons' offense was quiet but not without chances. A double play groundout and strikeout wasted a no-out bases-loaded opportunity in the seventh. In the eighth, an error put the first two batters in scoring position. A groundout, strikeout, and flyout kept the score at 1-1.

Great Lakes, in the top of the ninth, went down 1-2-3. But reliever Lucas Wepf pushed it to extras. He struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth. Wepf's first seven pitches were all strikes. With a runner on second, Luis Rodriguez turned a 1-2 pitch into left field for a go-ahead RBI single. Two more runs came from a Noah Miller RBI single and Chris Newell sac fly.

The Loons have committed one error through five games, owning a .995 fielding percentage, the best in the Midwest League.

The Great Lakes Loons and Lansing Lugnuts series is split at one, with game three tomorrow Thursday, April 11th. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m., with coverage starting at 5:50 p.m. on Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt.

