TinCaps Game Notes: May 16 vs. Lansing (Game 38)

May 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-22, 7th East) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (17-21, 5th East)

LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Sean Wymer

Thursday, May 16 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 38 / 139)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: The TinCaps had 11 hits, including 5 extra-base hits, yet lost to the Lake County Captains, 10-6. Xavier Edwards, Tucupita Marcano, Dwanya Williams-Sutton, and Blake Hunt had 2 hits apiece, while Justin Lopez launched his first home run of the season.

ROAD TRIP REVIEW: On their longest road swing of the season, the TinCaps finished 3-5, with 1 game at Wisconsin cancelled due to rain. The 'Caps split a pair with the Timber Rattlers before taking their first 2 at Beloit. But from there, Fort Wayne dropped 4 in a row, including being swept at Lake County.

HOME SWEET HOME: Starting tonight, the TinCaps are home for 8 games in a row through next Thursday. This is Fort Wayne's longest homestand in 2019.

COLTS NIGHT: Tonight marks the 5th annual "Colts At Bat with the TinCaps" event. Star running back Marlon Mack and defensive end Jabaal Sheard are set to sign autographs for fans beginning at 5:35. Previous Colts to visit here include Adam Vinatieri and Matt Overton (2015), Clayton Geathers and David Parry (2016), T.Y. Hilton and Darius Butler (2017), and Jack Doyle and Jacoby Brissett (2018). Pat McAfee also made an appearance in 2016.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the Midwest League in Batting Average (.369) and OBP (.432), ranks tied for 3rd in Stolen Bases (11), 10th in OPS (.858), and tied for 10th in Runs (22)... Edwards also has the 3rd lowest K% in the MWL (7%) and the lowest Swinging Strike % (2%). His 1.40 BB/K ratio is 3rd best... 40 of Edwards' 45 hits this year have been singles... Edwards is presently on a 10-game Hitting Streak and a 18-game On-Base Streak.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano got off to a slow start this season, slashing .179/.270/.196 through his first 15 games. But since April 22, Marcano is 2nd to only Xavier Edwards in the MWL in hitting. Over his last 19 games, Marcano has slashed .385/.435/.513 with 5 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 12 RBIs. He was the MWL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5. Marcano had a 16-game on-base and 10-game hitting streak end on Saturday in Beloit. He's hit safely in 3 in a row since.

POWER OUTAGE: The TinCaps rank 15th out of 16 MWL teams in Slugging % (.325), and are tied for the 2nd fewest homers as a team (12). Fort Wayne has hit only 2 homers over the last 17 games - a Dwanya Williams-Sutton blast at Beloit last Thursday and a Justin Lopez shot Wednesday at Lake County. Individually, Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman has 9 homers for Peoria.

LITTLE STREAK: Outfielder Grant Little has hit safely in 6 consecutive games. He's 7-for-20 (.350 AVG) with 5 walks (.480 OBP) and only 1 strikeout. This comes on the heels of an 0-for-22 stretch from April 25-May 3.

HUNTING HITS: Blake Hunt has the 14th lowest K% in the MWL (15%), but also the 11th lowest BABIP (.235). A typical BABIP is about .300.

CHANGE IN APPROACH: Infielder Luis Almanzar has walked in 15% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 15th highest BB% in the MWL. It's also a jump from his 9% BB% in 63 games with the TinCaps in 2018. That said, Almanzar's K% has risen as well from 31% last year to 35% this year (12th highest in the league).

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 19% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 3rd highest BB% in the MWL (and a jump from 14% for him last year as a rookie). Harris is also tied for 6th in Runs (23).

RUIZ RIPPING IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is 5th in the MWL in RBIs (25) and 8th in Doubles (11). Ruiz has a 28% Line Drive % on batted balls - 4th highest in the MWL.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this year (116 BB in 313.1 IP, 3.3 BB/9). Starters Gabe Mosser (1.51 BB/9, 4th lowest in the MWL) and Efraín Contreras (2.25 BB/9, 9th lowest) have best epitomized that.

