Cougars Salvage Series Finale in Extras

pleton, Wisconsin - After a pair of lopsided losses, the Kane County Cougars (22-17) grinded out a come-from-behind, 6-5, ten-inning win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (17-19) on Wednesday night at Fox Cities Stadium. The Cougars are now 2-1 in extra-inning games this year.

For the third day in a row, Wisconsin seized control of the game early. In the fourth inning, Je'Von Ward cracked a two-run homer to centerfield to break the seal on a scoreless game. In the fifth, Brent Diaz singled to start the frame. The next batter, Korry Howell, struck out. Diaz stole second on the play and advanced to third when the dropped third strike led to a throwing error by Cougar catcher Jose Herrera. Diaz later came in to score on a wild pitch.

That sequence led to the end of the night for Levi Kelly. He allowed three runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. Andy Toelken stabilized things with two shutout innings.

In the meantime, the Cougar offense chiseled away. An RBI triple by Buddy Kennedy and a run-scoring ground out by Zac Almond made it a one-run game. In the eighth, Almond delivered a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Blaze Alexander gave the Cougars the lead with a single.

In the bottom of the eighth, two singles and a walk loaded the bases. With Brent Diaz at the plate, Cougar pitcher Chester Pimentel walked the right-hander, forcing in the tying run and inciting Pimentel's ejection from the game.

In extras, Almond and Alexander once again delivered a two-run inning. This time Almond collected an RBI single and Alexander a run-scoring bounce out. Jesus Lujano had an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, but Blake Workman (5) shut the door for the save.

Wesley Rodriguez (2-0) earned the win in reward for his 1.2 innings of one-run ball. Robbie Hitt (1-2) took the loss. He allowed both runs in the tenth.

