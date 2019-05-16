LumberKings Split Double Dip with Bees

RLINGTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings came away with a split of a doubleheader with the Burlington Bees on Wednesday night at Community Field winning game one 4-2 and falling game two 3-4. The Bees (23-16) avoided a series sweep with a walk-off home run by Connor Fitsimmons who hit two home runs in the second game while Humberto Mejia dominated in the LumberKings (19-18) game one win.

GAME ONE

Clinton came from behind to top the Bees in the first game of a doubleheader. Burlington took an early 2-0 lead against LumberKings starter Humberto Mejia but never scored again.

In the bottom of the second inning, Burlington scored the game's first run with a two-out rally. Mejia (3-0) struck out the first two batters before D.C. Arendas doubled and then scored on a wild pitch.

Burlington added to the lead in the bottom of the third. Jordyn Adams reached on a strikeout and wild pitch and scored on a combination Nonie Williams single and Ricardo Cespedes fielding error in center.

Mejia earned the win for Clinton with a five-inning outing in which he allowed just the two runs on two hits while walking three and striking out a professional career high 10 batters.

The LumberKings tied the game in the top of the fourth. After collecting just one hit over the first three innings against Bees starter Jose Soriano, Sean Reynolds followed a Demetrius Sims walk with a two-run homer to right center that cleared the scoreboard. The smash was Reynolds sixth of the year - tying him for the team lead in home runs.

Clinton took the lead for good in the fifth. Christopher Torres leadoff with a single, stole second and then scored on a double error. The throw to second sailed into center field, allowing Torres to move to third, and then scored when center fielder Jordyn Adams fumbled the baseball.

In the top of the sixth, the LumberKings added the final run of the game on a J.D. Osborne single through the left side of the infield.

Soriano (3-3) was hung with the loss for Burlington for his five innings of work. He allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits while walking three and striking out six.

C.J. Carter earned his second save of the year for working the final two innings for Clinton. He allowed just one hit during his time out and did not issue a walk while striking out four.

GAME TWO

Clinton led early in game two with Connor Scott opening the contest with his second home run of the year. Sean Reynolds then scored in the top of the second to stretch the LumberKings lead to 2-0.

Burlington settled down behind starting pitcher Luis Alvarado following the early LumberKings offense. Over his five innings of work he struck out nine and walked two. Alvarado received a no decision for his time out and he surrendered just three hits.

The Bees plated their first run of the night in the bottom of the second and then tied the score in the bottom of the fourth on Connor Fitzsimmons first home run of the night.

The score remained tied at two until the eighth, extra innings. Connor Higgins came on in relief for Burlington and allowed the LumberKings free base runner (part of Minor League Baseball's extra inning rules) to score. Still, Higgins (2-2) benefited from the offense in the bottom of the inning and earned his second win of the year for a one inning of work.

Tyler Mitzel worked the bottom of the eighth, his third inning out, and retired the first two batters he faced before allowing Fitzsimmons two-run walk-off home run.

Mitzel (1-3) was given the loss for his time out. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits while walking one and striking out six.

The LumberKings will now return home to meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels for a four-game series starting on Thursday night. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher Chris Vallimont (2-2, 2.52) while the Kernels will throw righty Blayne Enlow (3-3, 5.52). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 p.m. (CDT) with the pregame show.

Thursday will be a "Thirsty Thursday" with fans 21 years and older able to purchases select beers for just $2 throughout the ballpark all game long.

