Zinn Powers Cubs to 7-2 Win over Dayton

May 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, IN: The South Bend Cubs received a two home run game from designated hitter Delvin Zinn to open a four game series against the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night from Four Winds Field. With the 7-2 victory, the Cubs are up to 22-16 on the season.

Zinn, who smashed one home run during his time in the Midwest League last season, hit two no doubters tonight deep over the left field wall. The win was also another comeback victory for South Bend, as they came back from a 2-0 deficit in the 4th inning.

After Dayton plated a pair off of starter Eury Ramos, the tall right-hander settled in and finished his start with 5.2 innings of two run baseball along with four strikeouts for his first win in pinstripes.

Ramos was the active pitcher when South Bend scored the eventual game winning run in the bottom of the 4th. After Andy Weber scored on a Nelson Velazquez sharply hit double down the third base line, Tyler Durna smashed a single into left field to plate Jonathan Sierra. South Bend came back to tie it at 2-2.

Later in the inning, a wild pitch thrown by Dragons starter James Marinan to the backstop allowed Velazquez to trot home and make it 3-2. Zinn blasted his first home run in the 5th inning and received the silent treatment from the dugout when he got back. After a few seconds of nobody moving, the dugout rallied around him for hugs and high fives.

His second home run in the 7th made it a 6-2 ballgame. South Bend added one more run before Peyton Remy and Jeffrey Passantino shut the door out of the bullpen. Remy picked up the hold with 2.1 scoreless innings and five K's.

Passantino made his return from the injured list and worked a clean 9th inning. The right-hander struck out a batter and his ERA sits at 2.08. Earlier in the day, Ryan Lawlor was optioned to Advanced-A Myrtle Beach and Dalton Geekie was released. Passantino was the only player added in the transaction.

With the win, the Cubs have won five of their last six games and will turn to lefty Faustino Carrera tomorrow for game two against Dayton. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m.

