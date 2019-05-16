RHP Jose Bravo transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

e Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on ursday. Pitchers Jose Bravo and Jose Rivera have been transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities. Pitcher Nivaldo Rodriguez and infielder Enmanuel Valdez have been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A).

Additions:

RHP Jose Bravo transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

RHP Jose Rivera transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

Subtractions:

RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

INF Enmanuel Valdez transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

Bravo has already made six appearances this season with three other Astros affiliates. e right-hander has combined to go 2-1 with a 3.21 earned run average at Advanced-A Fayetteville, Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Round Rock. He spent a majority of the 2018 season in the Gulf Coast League before being promoted to Tri-City late in the campaign.

Rivera also split last season between the GCL and Tri-City, going a combined 2-4 with a 3.49 ERA. He struck out 53 batters in 49.0 innings and limited the opposition to a .212 batting average.

Rodriguez made six starts for the River Bandits this season and tossed their only complete game in the second game of a doubleheader on April 24 at Lake County. e right-hander owned a 3-1 record and 1.16 ERA over 31.0 innings of work.

Valdez, the youngest player on the River Bandits roster all season, was hitting .275 with three home runs and a team-leading 20 runs batted in. He had worked 16 walks against just 21 strikeouts and added 11 doubles. Valdez was batting .324 over the last 10 games with 10 RBI.

Bravo has been assigned #28. Rivera has been assigned #13. e active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

