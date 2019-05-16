Dragons Homestand Preview for May 20-23

May 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule**

Monday, May 20Â– Lake County Captains (Indians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 21 Â– Lake County Captains (Indians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 6:00 p.m., resumption of a suspended game from 4/14.

Tuesday, May 21 Â– Lake County Captains (Indians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7-inning game to be played after the conclusion of Game 1.

Wednesday, May 22 Â– Lake County Captains (Indians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 23 Â– Lake County Captains (Indians) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Monday: Alexis Diaz (RHP)

Tuesday: James Marinan (RHP)

Wednesday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Thursday: Jared Solomon (RHP)

**For Your Entertainment**

Monday, May 20

The Dragons will welcome all MVPs from the High School Baseball program, presented by Mount Saint Joseph University, and recognize them in an on-field presentation during the game. In addition, one MVP will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship check provided by the Dragons Foundation.

Mount St. Joseph University will have an informational table on the main plaza prior to the game.

Starting with Monday's game, all season ticket holders can now pick up their Hunter Greene bobblehead! Stop by the Customer Service station to get yours today!

Incarnation School Choir will perform the national anthem.

Tuesday, May 21

The Dragons are proud to recognize Brigid's Path as the second Community All-Star of 2019. The organization will be honored with a presentation during an inning break and a video showing their efforts. Click here for more information on how Brigid's Path impacts the local community.

Luv 4 K9s, a local dog adoption service, will be on the plaza before the game with information about adoption and will bring some furry friends to join!

The national anthem will be performed by Ankeny Middle School.

Wednesday, May 22

The second Hometown Heroes spotlight of 2019 is proud to recognize Team Red, White and Blue in an on-field presentation during an inning. Team RWB works to integrate veterans back into their community through physical and social activity.

The Jacob Coy Middle School Jazz Band will be on the plaza to entertain fans with live music as they head into the ballpark.

The Retirement Village People are back at Fifth Third Field for more between-inning entertainment.

Normandy Elementary will perform the national anthem and Meadowdale High School JROTC will serve as the honor guard.

Thursday, May 23

Thursday marks another Wendy's Friends and Family Night at the ballpark! The Wendy's Friends and Family tickets come with a Wendy's 4 for $4 meal voucher and a Dragons hat. After the game, all children have the chance to run the bases.

Team Zoom brings its high-flying canines back to Fifth Third Field to entertain fans during inning breaks. You won't want to miss this performance by man's best friend!

In the second date of the 2019 CareSource's Veteran Salute Program, CareSource and the Dayton Dragons will honor Daniel and Nicole Powers, who have a combined 40 years of service in the Air Force, with an on-field presentation.

Xenia Chrome Divas will be on the plaza before the game to show off their motorcycles.

The national anthem will be performed by Emily Chriswell.

Scheduled Walks at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, May 18

The Epilepsy Foundation 5K will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and the event includes a variety of entertainment such as a performance from the Wright-Patterson Honor Guard, a firetruck display, other live music and free food for all participants! Click Here to learn more about the event.

**Dragons On The Field**

The Dragons are in the midst of their 20th Anniversary Season having sold out 1,333 consecutive games. Dayton finished the 2018 season having the eighth highest total attendance in all of Minor League Baseball and the highest among non-Triple A level clubs. In total, the Dragons had a total attendance of 550,725 with an average of 7,868 fans per game.

The Dragons have six players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list. This group is led by the Reds' fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft, Michael Siani. Siani is the eighth-rated prospect in the organization after being selected out of high school in Philadelphia. Outfielder Mariel Bautista (#16 prospect) has shown an advanced approach at the plate in his time in the Reds system. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include infielders Juan Martinez (#22) and Bren Spillane (#30), the latter was the 2018 Big 10 Player of the Year at Illinois before being chosen in the third round. Right-handers Lyon Richardson (#17) and James Marinan (#19) are all expected to make significant impacts on the mound this season for the Dragons.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his third year as manager. Former major leaguer Kevin Mahar returns for his third season as bench coach while former major league pitcher Seth Etherton is back for his second year as pitching coach. Mike Devereaux, a 12-year MLB veteran, joins Bolivar's staff as hitting coach after spending last season in that role with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Reds at that time.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.