Bees Split Doubleheader, Win Series Finale on Walk-Off

May 16, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





rlington split a double header with Midwest League Eastern Division rival Clinton Wednesday night, losing the first game 4-2 and walking off the second 4-3 in eight innings.

First baseman Connor Fitzsimons blasted his second home run of the match in the bottom of the eighth. It was his third home run of the season. His second tied the game in the fourth inning. He was two for three in the game, with three runs batted in and three runs scored. Connor Higgins got the win in relief.

The walk off was the fifth for rlington in 2019.

Game one was a matchup of pitching aces with Clinton's Humberto Mejia and the Bees' Jose Soriano. Majia (3-0, 2.67) took the win, and Soriano (3-3, 1.98) took the loss.

The Bees took an early lead in the second when D.C. Arendas extended his on base streak to 12 with a line double to right field, he went to third on the play on a fielding error and scored later on a Humberto wild pitch. In the third, Nonie Williams doubled with two out, driving Jordyn Adams, who had reached on a strike out/ wild pitch. Bees up 2-0.

The LumberKings tied it in the top of the fourth on a walk and a home run. Tie game. Single runs in the fifth and sixth gave Clinton a 4-2 win.

