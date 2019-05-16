Whalen Homers in Chiefs Loss to Quad Cities

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs fell in the series opener to the Quad Cities River Bandits 21-1 Thursday. The loss drops the Chiefs to 17-21 on the season as they prepare for game two of the series Friday at 6:35 p.m.

The Chiefs got on the board early against Quad Cities starter Jojanse Torres. The Chiefs tied the Midwest League lead in team homeruns (30) when Brady Whalen launched a solo homerun, his fifth of the season for the 1-0 lead.

The River Bandits tied the game in the bottom of the second against Chiefs starter Jacob Schlesener. With two outs Scott Schreiber singled and advanced to second on a throwing error by Nolan Gorman. Schreiber scored on a single by Marty Costes to tie the game.

Quad Cities blew the game open in the top of the fourth scoring nine runs. The River Bandits batted around their order and sent 13 batters to the plate to take a 10-1 lead. They added two more runs in the fifth, one run in the sixth, two runs in the seventh, and six runs in the ninth to increase the lead to 21-1.

Schlesener (0-4) takes the loss as he pitched three innings allowing six runs, five earned on four hits with seven walks and three strikeouts. Fabian Blanco pitched two innings allowing six runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Sebastian Tabata pitched two innings allowing three runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Celebrating his 25th birthday, Thomas St. Clair pitched 1 2/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. Josh Shaw, the first position player to pitch for the Chiefs since Matt Fiedler on June 25, 2018, pitched the final 1/3 of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits with one strikeout.

