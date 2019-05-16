Akins, Rodriguez Lift Kernels to 5-4 Win

CLINTON, IOWA - Jared Akins and Ben Rodriguez each hit home runs Thursday at LumberKings Stadium to power the Cedar Rapids Kernels toward a 5-4 victory against the Clinton LumberKings to open a four-game series. Blayne Enlow received credit for the win as Cedar Rapids (18-22) secured a 1-0 series lead versus Clinton (19-19).

The Kernels scored the first five runs of the contest and held on for a one-run triumph. Akins collected his second homer in as many days with a three-run blast in the first inning. Yeltsin Encarnacion scored during a double play within the third prior to Rodriguez's solo shot to the scoreboard behind the left-field wall that gave Cedar Rapids a 5-0 advantage.

Enlow (4-3) recorded a personal-best seven innings pitched while establishing a new career high for wins in a single season. He posted six strikeouts and allowed just two runs within his quality start. Enlow yielded an RBI groundout to Connor Scott in the fifth and a solo home run to Thomas Jones in the seventh.

Carlos Suniaga conceded two runs over the final two frames but managed to pick up his first save of the season in the 5-4 victory. He was tagged for a Will Banfield solo clout during the eighth and an RBI groundout from Christopher Torres within the ninth before inducing a game-ending groundout off the bat of Zach Scott.

Chris Vallimont (2-3) allowed all five Kernels runs and suffered the loss for Clinton. He tied Enlow with a game-high six strikeouts and also matched a career mark with seven innings pitched.

