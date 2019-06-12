TinCaps Game Notes: June 12 at Bowling Green (Game 64)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (289-34, T-5th East) @ Bowling Green Hot Rods (38-27, 3rd East)

RHP Sam Keating vs. RHP Alan Strong

Wednesday, June 12 - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, Ky.) - First Pitch 7:35 PM (Game 64 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

TUESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps registered their 7th shutout win of the season, beating the Hot Rods, 4-0. Joey Cantillo started and went the first 5 innings, followed by scoreless relief from Angel Acevedo, Adrian Martinez, Cody Tyler, and Jose Quezada. Justin Lopez homered in the 2nd, Blake Hunt had an RBI single in the 8th, and Xavier Edwards provided a 2-run double in the 9th.

CHANCE TO PLAY SPOILER: Though the TinCaps are not in contention for a first-half playoff spot with the first-half ending on Sunday, the 'Caps are taking on the Hot Rods tonight and tomorrow, and then the Lake County Captains this weekend. Bowling Green and Lake County are currently tied in the standings.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the MWL in batting average (.341), ranks 5th in OBP (.395), and is tied for 8th in stolen bases (14). He has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 10% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 21 walks to 27 strikeouts, Edwards' 0.78 BB/K ratio is the 11th best in the MWL. Xavier has made a living hitting the ball the opposite way (47% of the time he's put the ball in play, highest rate in the MWL) and swinging early in the count; he's posted a BA of .532 this season on the first pitch of an at bat, and 25 of his league-leading 76 hits (34%) have come while swinging in an 0-0 count.

BURGOS ON BOARD: Outfielder Aldemar Burgos has a hit in all 6 of his starts.

HUNTING HITS: In 12 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .370/.420/.522 (.942 OPS) with 5 doubles, a triple, and 7 RBIs.

RUIZ RIPS IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 7th in the MWL in Line Drive % (22%).

LOPEZ UNLOADS: In 25 games since May 15, infielder Justin Lopez has hit 6 home runs, which is tied for the 5th most in the league in that time.

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18, but is 25-for-72 (.347) since.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18% of his plate appearances this season, the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL. Harris is also 5th in the league in stolen bases (15).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.02). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

PARKVIEW FIELD IS THE BEST: Parkview Field won the Best of the Ballparks Low-A fan vote through Ballpark Digest on Sunday, becoming the first ballpark to win the fan-voted honor 3 separate times. The home of the TinCaps beat out the home of the South Atlantic League's Augusta GreenJackets, SRP Park, as the venue at the Low-A level.

WALKING WOUNDED: The TinCaps have 3 regulars on the Injured List in outfielders Grant Little and Dwanya Williams-Sutton, and infielder Luis Almanzar. Previously this year infielders Justin Lopez and Tucupita Marcano, plus pitcher Ryan Weathers, have also spent time on the IL.

ALL-STARS: The TinCaps will be represented in next Tuesday's Midwest League All-Star game by infielder Xavier Edwards, who will start at second base, plus starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and reliever Henry Henry.

