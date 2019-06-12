Participants Announced for Donald Driver Charity Softball Game Presented by Network Health

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Green Bay football legends, athletes from other sports, and celebrities from television, dance, and music are on the way to Northeastern Wisconsin to participate in the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health.

The Green Bay Packers All-Time Leading Receiver, Super Bowl Champion, Dancing with the Stars Champion and New York Times Best-Selling Author will host his game on Saturday, July 27 and a lot of his famous friends will be at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium! Game time is 1:05pm.

"My softball game this year will truly will be special! Everyone receives my FREE bobblehead, plus more Packers, bigger celebrities and a few other surprises are in store", said Driver. "I am looking forward to seeing everyone this year. Thank you!"

The game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation. The mission of the Donald Driver Foundation is to display Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a hand out.

Green Bay Packers Alumni confirmed to attend the game include Greg Jennings, Robert Ferguson, Nick Collins, Brady Poppinga, James Jones, Cletidus Hunt, Mike McKenzie, Najeh Davenport, Jarrett Bush, De'Mond Parker, Antuan Edwards, Fred Vinson, Dee Miller, Aaron Brooks, Nate Wayne, Brett Swain, Colin Cole, Samkon Gado, Terrance Murphy, and Craig Nall.

Others from the sporting world include NFL legends Hugh Douglas and Charles Tillman; NBA legends Nick Van Exel and Travis Best; and Olympians Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton.

Musicians Jimmie Allen and Gavin DeGraw are scheduled to appear along with Peta Murgatroyd and Noah Galloway from Dancing with the Stars.

Fitness expert Jen Widerstrom, actors Quinton Aaron, Emily Watson and Adhir Kalyan, and Extreme Makeover stars Chris and Heidi Powell are all planning on participating in the game.

In addition to a great day at the ballpark, fans attending the game will receive a complimentary, limited edition Donald Driver bobblehead!

Tickets for the softball game are $53 for a front row box seat, $43 for a standard box seat, $25 for a reserved bleacher seat and $12 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables - which seat four - available at $212. The patio tables will include one autographed item signed by Donald Driver.

There are a limited number of All-You-Can-Eat seats available for this game for $80 per seat. This ticket includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, or water).

Tickets to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game are available in one of the following ways: Over the phone at 800-WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office.

