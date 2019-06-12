Cougars Beat Bees 10-4 in Road Opener

The Bees were beaten for the second consecutive outing Tuesday night. Kane County pounded out 15 hits against Burlington pitchers, and beat the Bees 10-4.

All-Star selection Cristopher Molina did not have his good stuff in his ninth start of the season. He allowed six runs on seven hits, walked two while striking out four. His record fell to 3-4.

Relievers Austin Krzeminski and Mayky Perez did not fair better combining to give up four runs on eight hits.

The Bees opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. With one out Kevin Maitan walked. A wild pitch moved him to second. He scored on a Nonie Williams single. Two Cougar errors put Williams at third and D. C. Arendas at first. An errant pickoff attempt scored Williams and put Arendas at third. Keinner Pina, in his first Bees at bat of the year, earned an RBI with a sacrifice fly. Burlington up 3-0 after a half inning.

It stayed that way until a single Cougar run in third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth made it 8-3 Kane County.

Arendas lead off the seventh with a double. Two ground outs got him home. Francisco Del Valle notching the RBI. Bees down 8-4, and that is as close as it would get.

The Bees managed just three hits. Nonie Williams had two of them.

