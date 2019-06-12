Encarnacion Homers in LumberKings Win

CLINTON, IA - Jerar Encarnacion hit his ninth home run of the year and the Clinton LumberKings beat the Peoria Chiefs 3-2 on Wednesday night at NelsonCorp Field. All three of the LumberKings (32-33) runs came in one inning and they then held on to beat the Chiefs (28-37).

Chris Vallimont started for Clinton and bounced back following abbreviated outings his last two times out. He allowed two runs over a six-inning outing in which he surrendered six hits while walking one and striking out seven.

Vallimont (4-4) allowed all of his runs in the first inning. The first two batters of the game reached on singles and the Chiefs added their third hit of the night to load the bases with one out. Brady Whalen flew out to center on a sacrifice fly to bring home the first run of the game and was followed by a Bryce Denton RBI single.

Peoria did not score again as Vallimont combined with Tyler Mitzel and Zach Wolf to shutout the Chiefs over the final eight innings.

The LumberKings too scored all of their runs in one inning. In the bottom of the second, Encarnacion led off with his ninth home run of the year with a ball off the scoreboard in left center field. Chiefs starter Alvaro Seijas then struck out the next two batters before hitting Davis Bradshaw who scored on a Thomas Jones RBI double. Jones moved to third on an error and then scored on a wild pitch.

Seijas (4-5) settled down following the LumberKings three-run rally but was hung with the loss. He allowed three runs on six hits over 5.2 innings while walking one and striking out nine.

Miztel earned his second hold of the year for two shutout innings in which he did not allow a hit and issued one walk while striking out two.

Wolf then followed out of the bullpen and received great defensive plays from Jones in right and Christopher Torres at second to work a 1-2-3 ninth inning and earned his third save of the year.

The LumberKings will meet the Peoria Chiefs for the final game of their three-game series on Thursday night. Clinton will throw righty Alberto Guerrero (2-1, 2.39) while Peoria will tap left-handed pitcher Diego Cordero (2-5, 3.32). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

