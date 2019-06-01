TinCaps Game Notes: June 1 vs. Great Lakes (Game 54)

June 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (26-27, 5th East) vs. Great Lakes Loons (323-19, 1st East)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. LHP John Rooney

Saturday, June 1 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 54 / 138)

WATCH: Evan Stockton & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped the first game of their three-game weekend series with the Loons on Friday night, 9-6. The game featured 23 hits and 10 extra-base hits combined between the two teams. The announced attendance at Parkview Field on an 81 degree night was 7,013, the fourth sellout crowd of the season.

BURNIN' UP: The 'Caps have won five of their last seven games and 11 of their last 16 games dating back to May 16. Pitching has propelled Fort Wayne during this stretch. The TinCaps lead the Midwest League in WHIP (1.17), have the second best ERA (3.09) and have allowed the second fewest earned runs allowed (46). Fort Wayne has also surrendered the fewest walks (36) since May 16.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE: Improved hitting has also helped during this successful stretch: Fort Wayne leads the Midwest League in doubles (36), is 5th in BA (.263), and is 6th in OBP (.337) and SLG% (.392) since May 16. The TinCaps have also struck out the fewest times in the league (110) during that span.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards not only leads the MWL in batting average (.366- no one else is batting better than .324), he ranks 6th in all of Minor League Baseball. The only big leaguer with a better average than Edwards is the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (.379). Edwards also leads the MWL in OBP (.425) and is 4th in stolen bases (14).

MORE ON X: Edwards has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3.4% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 10.1% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 20 walks to 21 strikeouts, Edwards' 0.95 BB/K ratio is the 4th best in the MWL. Xavier has made a living on swinging early in the count: he's posted a BA of .537 this season on the first pitch of an at bat (best on the TinCaps), and 22 of his league-leading 67 hits have come while swinging at the first pitch of the at bat.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has had a solid few weeks. In 20 games since May 11, Lopez has slashed

.256/.318./.526. His power numbers have been great, with nine extra-base hits (2 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers) and 15 RBIs.

HUNTING HITS: After a sluggish start to the season, Blake Hunt is starting to turn it around at the plate. The 20-year-old catcher has hits in five straight games since May 26 (9-20) with four doubles and three RBIs. Hunt went 2-for-5 on Friday night with another double and a run scored.

IMPROVING PEN: Over the last 11 games, TinCaps relievers have combined to allow 13 earned runs in 46.2 innings (2.51 ERA) with 58 strikeouts against 17 walks.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season. Fort Wayne pitchers are averaging 3.03 strikeouts for every walk (152 walks, 461 strikeouts). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL.

ROSTER MOVES: Infielder Luis Almanzar was placed on the 7-Day IL earlier today, while catcher Luis Roman was transferred to Fort Wayne from Extended Spring Training.

AUSTIN POWERS: Right-handed reliever Austin Smith tossed a gem in relief on Friday night, going 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings with five strikeouts and just one walk. The former second round pick now has a 2.00 ERA in nine relief outings this season (18.0 IP) with 18 strikeouts and four walks. Smith also owns a 0.83 WHIP.

DWS EQUALS RBIs: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton smacked a three-run home run and also drove in another run via an RBI double on Friday night, marking his first four RBI game of the season. "DWS" had gone 1 for his last 18 at the plate (with 10 strikeouts) prior to his big night on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.