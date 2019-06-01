Beloit drops another home series with loss to Kernels

June 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





Beloit, WI - A night after a heartbreaking late-inning defeat, the Snappers could not bounce back as they once again fell to Cedar Rapids, 6-2. Beloit fell to 6-18 at Pohlman Field with the loss, the worst home record in the Midwest League.

Kernels pitching was stingy on Saturday night, as starter Josh Winder (4-1, 2.98 ERA) held Beloit to one earned run over six innings while walking three and striking out four. Cedar Rapids also received three no-hit innings from relievers Moises Gomez and Alex Schick to finish off the Snappers.

The Kernels drew first blood in the second inning on an RBI single from Twins No. 25 prospectGabriel Maciel. The Snappers answered back in the third with Cobie Vance's RBI double, but a Gabe Snyder bases-clearing double in the fourth gave Cedar Rapids a lead it would not again relinquish.

Snappers starter Reid Birlingmair (2-1, 3.06 ERA) had an uncharacteristically rough outing on Saturday. He allowed a season-high four runs on five hits, walking three and striking out three. Birlingmair was relieved by Brandon Withers, who gave up two runs (one earned) in two innings. Eric Marinez fired two shutout frames with three strikeouts in attempt to keep the Snappers in the game late.

Beloit's bats were kept quiet for the most part. Anthony Churlin tallied two of the Snappers' five hits, with the others coming from JJ Schwarz, Ryan Gridley- who tripled- and Vance.

Meanwhile, the Kernels cranked out 10 hits, including two-hit performances from Maciel, Yeltsin Encarnacion, Andrew Bechtold and Twins No. 4 prospect Wander Javier. The Snappers will look to avoid a series sweep tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT. Bryce Conley (1-3, 3.58 ERA) toes the mound for Beloit against Cedar Rapids righty Andrew Cabezas.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362- 2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.