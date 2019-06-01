Lugnuts Pitcher Joey Pulido Promoted to Buffalo
June 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Joey Pulido has been reinstated from the Injured List and promoted to Class-AAA Buffalo.
The Lugnuts (24-29) play the second game in a three-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cooley Law School Stadium against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, with post-game LAFCU Fireworks! For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
