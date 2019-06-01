Lugnuts Pitcher Joey Pulido Promoted to Buffalo

June 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Joey Pulido has been reinstated from the Injured List and promoted to Class-AAA Buffalo.

The Lugnuts (24-29) play the second game in a three-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cooley Law School Stadium against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, with post-game LAFCU Fireworks! For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.