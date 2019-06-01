Quad Cities Bests Burlington 13-10 in Extra-Inning Hit-Fest

The Bees took a loss Friday night in the opening game of a crucial three game series with the Quad Cities. The Bandits now lead second place Burlington by five and a half games in the standings. Riley Cabral got the win in relief 13-10 in ten innings. Mayky Perez took the loss.

Burlington battled their way back into the game after finding themselves down 6-1 going into the home half of the fifth inning. Jordyn Adams reached on a fielding error by Bandit third baseman Trey Dawson. One out later Spencer Griffin walked. D. C. Arendas walked to load the bases. Harrison Wenson, who had homered in the second frame, was hit by a pitch to earn his second RBI of the game the hard way. Bases still loaded. Francisco Del Valle walked to make it 6-3 Bandits. Justin Jones walked, plating Arendas, and the Bees were within two with the bases still loaded and one out. That is how it would remain, as Felipe Tejada got two quick strike outs to end the inning. Bees down 6-4.

Kevin Arias hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth, bringing the Bees within one. They tied it in the ninth when Arendas walked, Wenson popped out, Del Valle forced Arendas at second, Jones singled to make it first and second and Tim Millard singled Del Valle home.

In the tenth, the Quad Cities touched up Mayky Perez for seven runs to give them a 13-6 lead. Burlington battled back to score four in the bottom of the extra against what Cody Deason, who was scheduled to be the Saturday starter for the Bandits.

Kevin Arias started the inning as the placed runner at second base. He stayed there on an Adams infield single. Griffin drove Arias home with a single to right. Wenson walked to load the bases. Del Valle stroked a two-RBI single to left. Jones singled to center, scoring Wenson. Millard, who by then was the pitcher for the Bees, excited the crowd with a deep fly ball to right center, but it died at the warning track, ending the Burlington rally and the game.

Adams continues to swing a hot bat, going 3 for 4 on the night. Del Valle had two hits, as did Jones.

