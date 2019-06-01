Chiefs Score Six in Win

Appleton, WI - Thanks to a strong start from Alvaro Seijas, the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-2 Saturday night. The Chiefs improve to 24-30 on the season with the series finale set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

After a scoreless deadlock through five innings, the Chiefs broke through in the sixth against Wisconsin starter Aaron Ashby. With two outs in the inning, Ivan Herrera doubled to left field, and scored on a bloop single from Brady Whalen to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.

The Chiefs added to their lead in the seventh inning. The Chiefs plated two additional runs in the top of seventh. Malcom Nunez was hit by a pitch and scored on a single by Josh Shaw, that was misplayed by Wisconsin center fielder Jesus Lujano to put the Chiefs ahead 2-0. Shaw advanced to third on the error and scored on a sac fly from Jhon Torres for the 3-0 lead.

In the final frame, the Chiefs scored three key insurance runs. Nunez singeld and Shaw walked to put runners on first and second. With two outs, Wadye Ynfante singled to score Nunez for the 4-0 lead, and both Shaw and Ynfante scored on a throwing error by Wisconsin catcher Brent Diaz to increase the Chiefs lead to 6-0.

The Timber Rattlers broke through in the bottom of the ninth against Chiefs reliever Sebastian Tabata. A two-out, bases loaded walk scored the first run of the game for the Timber Rattlers and a single cut the Chiefs lead to 6-2. Edgar Escobar induced a groundout to leave the bases loaded and secure the Chiefs 6-2 win.

Seijas (4-4) earned the win as he pitched a season-high 7 â..." shutout innings allowing three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Tabata pitched 1 â..." innings allowing two runs on two hits. Escobar pitched the final â..." of an inning en route to his fifth save of the season.

The Chiefs wrap up their series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Peoria will start LH Diego Cordero (2-4, 2.98) against Wisconsin RH Freisis Adames (0-0, 1.35). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 12:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

