Davis and Lorenzo Go Yard as Cubs Power Past Dayton 2-1

June 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





Dayton, OH: A combined three home runs were hit on Saturday night from Fifth Third Field in Dayton as the South Bend Cubs beat the Dayton Dragons 2-1 in game two of a three game series. Brennen Davis and Rafelin Lorenzo both went deep and the Cubs earned their 30th win of the year.

The key play in the game took place all the way back in the 1st inning as starting pitcher Derek Casey was settling into the night. The second batter of the inning was Michael Siani, who drove a high fly ball into right field. On the blast, right fielder Jonathan Sierra went back, jumped up, and robbed Siani of a solo home run. This kept the game scoreless.

South Bend opened the scoring for the second time this series when Davis hit his first professional home run off of starter Lyon Richardson in the 4th inning. Davis, who is hitting .393 since debuting with the Cubs eight games ago, is taking advantage of his opportunity at the full-season level.

In the next half inning, Siani got his revenge on Sierra and the Cubs with a deep drive over the right field wall. The blast was not reachable for Sierra to try and rob, and the Dragons came back for the second straight day to tie it.

The tie would not last long, as Lorenzo hit South Bend's second home run of the game on a line drive dart over the left-center field wall. Lorenzo's blast also put Casey back in line for the win.

In six innings, Casey gave up just the home run by Siani for his only hit and run. The former Virginia Cavalier also struck out four Dragons. His ERA now sits at 5.67 on the year.

Out of the bullpen, Jose Albertos continued his strong comeback bid with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and three strikeouts. Eugenio Palma finished things off with 1.1 innings of his own to earn the save.

With the win, the Cubs go into tomorrow's rubber game in search of the series victory. After Sunday, South Bend will open a three game series at Four Winds Field against the Bowling Green Hot Rods following Monday's off day. Cam Sanders is the expected starting pitcher for the Cubs in the series finale tomorrow.

