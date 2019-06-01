Davis and Lorenzo Go Yard as Cubs Power Past Dayton 2-1
June 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
Dayton, OH: A combined three home runs were hit on Saturday night from Fifth Third Field in Dayton as the South Bend Cubs beat the Dayton Dragons 2-1 in game two of a three game series. Brennen Davis and Rafelin Lorenzo both went deep and the Cubs earned their 30th win of the year.
The key play in the game took place all the way back in the 1st inning as starting pitcher Derek Casey was settling into the night. The second batter of the inning was Michael Siani, who drove a high fly ball into right field. On the blast, right fielder Jonathan Sierra went back, jumped up, and robbed Siani of a solo home run. This kept the game scoreless.
South Bend opened the scoring for the second time this series when Davis hit his first professional home run off of starter Lyon Richardson in the 4th inning. Davis, who is hitting .393 since debuting with the Cubs eight games ago, is taking advantage of his opportunity at the full-season level.
In the next half inning, Siani got his revenge on Sierra and the Cubs with a deep drive over the right field wall. The blast was not reachable for Sierra to try and rob, and the Dragons came back for the second straight day to tie it.
The tie would not last long, as Lorenzo hit South Bend's second home run of the game on a line drive dart over the left-center field wall. Lorenzo's blast also put Casey back in line for the win.
In six innings, Casey gave up just the home run by Siani for his only hit and run. The former Virginia Cavalier also struck out four Dragons. His ERA now sits at 5.67 on the year.
Out of the bullpen, Jose Albertos continued his strong comeback bid with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and three strikeouts. Eugenio Palma finished things off with 1.1 innings of his own to earn the save.
With the win, the Cubs go into tomorrow's rubber game in search of the series victory. After Sunday, South Bend will open a three game series at Four Winds Field against the Bowling Green Hot Rods following Monday's off day. Cam Sanders is the expected starting pitcher for the Cubs in the series finale tomorrow.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2019
- Davis and Lorenzo Go Yard as Cubs Power Past Dayton 2-1 - South Bend Cubs
- New Month, Same Team - Great Lakes Loons
- Chiefs Score Six in Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Beloit drops another home series with loss to Kernels - Beloit Snappers
- Rattlers Can't Solve Seijas - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Early Offense Sinks LumberKings - Clinton LumberKings
- Winder Wins 6-2 Decision at Beloit - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Garcia and Daniels Baffle Bees in Shutout Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Tabor Fans Eight, Cougars Defeat 'Kings - Kane County Cougars
- TinCaps Lose Game Two of Weekend Series - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- South Bend Edges Dragons in Low Scoring Contest - Dayton Dragons
- Hot Rods-Lugnuts Suspended on Saturday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Saturday's Captains vs. Whitecaps Game Postponed - Lake County Captains
- Lugnuts and Hot Rods Suspended in 1st, Two Games Set for Sunday - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lugnuts Pitcher Joey Pulido Promoted to Buffalo - Lansing Lugnuts
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- TinCaps Game Notes: June 1 vs. Great Lakes (Game 54) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Notes for Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Quad Cities Bests Burlington 13-10 in Extra-Inning Hit-Fest - Burlington Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Davis and Lorenzo Go Yard as Cubs Power Past Dayton 2-1
- Cubs Rally Late, But Dayton Escapes to Win Opener 5-4
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule
- Passantino Dazzles out of Bullpen, But Cubs Drop Finale 5-1
- Zinn Ties It, Sierra Walks-Off in Cubs 5-4 Comeback Win over Captains