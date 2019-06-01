Dragons Notes for Saturday

June 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Saturday, June 1, 2019 l Game # 56

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (29-24) at Dayton Dragons (17-38)

RH Derek Casey (2-2, 6.30) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (0-4, 5.19)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the second game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 5, South Bend 4. The Dragons battled back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat South Bend 5-4. The Dragons broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fifth on Pabel Manzanero's two-run single with two outs. They took a 5-2 lead to the ninth and held on as South Bend left the tying run at second base. Manzanero and Brian Rey each went 3 for 4 and Jay Schuyler was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI. Alexis Diaz earned the win, tossing three hitless, scoreless innings of relief.

Individual Notes

Morgan Lofstrom has hit safely in four straight games. Over his last six games, he is batting .529 (9 for 17), 1 HR, 5 RBI.

Pabel Manzanero is batting .380 (19 for 50) over his last 13 games.

Michael Siani over his last six games is 7 for 20 (.350) with a home run, two doubles, one triple, and three singles.

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last five games: 10 IP, 0 ER, 6 H, 5 BB, 9 SO.

Team Leaders in May: Among the nine Dragons players with at least 50 at-bats in May, Pabel Manzanero led the team with a .304 batting average. He hit two home runs with 12 RBI. Brian Rey led the team in home runs with four and his .832 OPS led the club. Morgan Lofstrom had only 39 at-bats in May but batted .308 with an .880 OPS. On the mound, Matt Pidich had an ERA of 2.08 in 17.1 innings.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 2 (2:08 p.m.): South Bend RH Cam Sanders (3-2, 2.09) at Dayton LH Connor Curlis (1-1, 2.79) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

In response to the widespread damage caused by the weather emergency on the night of May 27th, the Dayton Dragons will be accepting non-perishable food items at Fifth Third Field for all six games on the current home stand. Cash donations will also be accepted. All non-perishable food items collected at Fifth Third Field through June 2 will be donated to the Foodbank, Inc. Additionally, the Dragons will conduct a "pass the bucket" at each game during this home stand for fans wishing to donate money. All proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter. All fans with tickets to any of the six games on the current home stand (May 28-June 2) who are unable to attend the game due to issues related to the weather damage may exchange their ticket to any future Dragons game in 2019 (based on availability).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.