New Month, Same Team

June 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





FORT WAYNE, IN - After finishing the month of May with 22 wins, the Great Lakes Loons carried that momentum into June and put forth one of the best full-team performances of the season on Saturday night. While earning their third shutout win of the year, the Loons tallied 11 runs on the Fort Wayne TinCaps in less than eight full innings and played error-free baseball for the first time in two weeks.

Great Lakes (34-19) set the tone on both sides of the ball in the first inning as Miguel Vargas hit the first lead-off home run of the year for the Loons. It was also Vargas' first dinger of the season. The Loons ultimately scored four runs in the first frame and never looked back.

Loons starter John Rooney continued the tone-setting in the bottom of the inning as he struck out two en route to a career-high five innings. Rooney (W, 1-1) finished with six strikeouts in the game.

In the third inning, Jair Camargo hit his fourth home run of the year to inflate the Loons lead to 6-0. Then in the fourth, Dillon Paulson belted his second grand slam of the year over the right-field fence to make the score 10-0. Paulson's 433-foot "granny" makes him the second player in Loons franchise history to hit two grand salamis in one season (Nick Akins, 2011).

Throughout the game, Fort Wayne's public address announcer made numerous announcements about the impending thunderstorms that were projected to hit the area at some point during the night. Finally at around 9:30 p.m. EDT the storms hit, carrying sheets of rain and hail, sending the game into a delay and ultimately calling the game.

TinCaps starter Ryan Weathers (L, 2-1) took the loss. He entered the game with a 1.78 earned run average.

The Loons are streaking again... they have now won four straight and have a three-game lead on a playoff spot with 14 games remaining.

The Loons' series finale against the Fort Wayne TinCaps is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

FROM THE BOX SCORE

Dillon Paulson: 3-for-4, 3 R, HR, 4 RBI

Jair Camargo: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2B, 3 RBI

Miguel Vargas: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI

UPCOMING HOMESTAND

June 4: Bark in the Park

June 5: School Kids Day

June 6: STEM Night

June 7: Parks & Rec Night feat. appearance by Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich)

June 8: Breast Cancer Awareness Day feat. Pink Out the Park

June 9: Lou E's Kids Club Takeover feat. Mascot Madness; Pregame Youth Clinic

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007.

Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2019

