TinCaps Game Notes: July 6 at Great Lakes (Game 84)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (4-11, 37-46) @ Great Lakes Loons (7-8, 50-32)

RHP EfraÃ­n Contreras vs. LHP John Rooney

Saturday, July 6 - Dow Diamond (Midland, Mich.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 84 / 138)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains, 5-4. After Lake County scored a pair in the top of the second, Fort Wayne matched that with run-scoring hits from Juan Fernandez and Lee Solomon. The 'Caps jumped ahead in the sixth with a 2-run Fernandez single, but the Captains rallied for 3 runs in the eighth and held on to win.

K-ONTRERAS: For MWL pitchers who've thrown 60+ IP, EfraÃ­n Contreras ranks 3rd in K-BB% (21%)... 4th in K/BB (4.29)... 6th in Swinging Strike % (14%)... 7th in xFIP (3.22)... 8th in K/9 (10.43)... 8th in FIP (3.18)... 9th in K% (28%)

AGAINST ROONEY: John Rooney has started 4 games against the Tin-Caps this season. The left-hander has logged 17.1 innings as Fort Wayne has slashed .234/.338/.375 (.713 OPS). The 'Caps hit Rooney hard on Memorial Day, chasing him from that start after 2.1 IP with 6 earned runs. He went 5 scoreless in each of his next 2 starts. Most recently, on Monday, he yielded 5 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits, 3 walks, and 2 strikeouts.

AGAINST LEFTIES: The TinCaps have slashed .240/.332/.315 (.647 OPS) against southpaws this season, while slashing .246/.329/.355 (.684 OPS) versus righties.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards was the MWL Eastern Division's leadoff batter and starting second baseman in the All-Star Game and this explains why... The 19-year-old leads the league in batting average (.339 - no one else is hitting higher than .310) and OBP (.396), while ranking 4th in stolen bases (20), and 10th in runs (44)... Edwards also has the 2nd lowest swinging strike % (4%), the 3rd lowest K% (10%), and the 5th best BB/K (0.86)... 46% of the balls he's put into play have been hit the opposite way, the highest rate in the league... 29 of his league-high 101 hits have come on the first pitch of an AB as he's hit .475 in 0-0 counts... Edwards is currently on an 9-game on-base streak, slashing.432/.488/.676 (1.164 OPS) since June 26 with 2 doubles, 2 triples, a homer, and 4 RBIs. He's walked 4 times and struck out only once, while also stealing 2 bases.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the 2nd lowest K% (10%) and 3rd lowest swinging strike % (4%) in the MWL.

HUNTING HITS: In 27 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .347/.382/.505 (.867 OPS) with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, and 17 RBIs. He leads the MWL in doubles during this time. Hunt is on a season-best 10-game hitting streak. In fact, he has 2 hits in each of his last 6 games.

MEXICAN POWER: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has launched 4 homers over his last 22 games after not homering in his first 51 games of the season. Over his last 19, since June 12, Ruiz has slashed .289/.325/.461 (.786 OPS)... His 43 RBIs on the year tie him for 9th in the MWL... 21% of the balls he's put in play have been line drives, the 5th highest LD% in the league.

HOT CURRY: In 31 games since May 26, Michael Curry has slashed

.283/.385/.455 (.840 OPS) - the 8th highest OPS in the MWL in this time.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks 2nd in the MWL in BB% (18%) and tied for 7th in stolen bases with 16.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.08). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

