Gabe Mosser transferred from Fort Wayne to the High-A Lake Elsinore Storm

July 6, 2019





The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Saturday, July 6, 2019

- Right-handed starting pitcher Gabe Mosser transferred from Fort Wayne to the High-A Lake Elsinore Storm

- Right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Komar transferred to Fort Wayne from the Arizona League Padres

Mosser, 23, leaves as the 2019 Midwest League leader in K/BB ratio at 6.33 with 76 strikeouts against 12 walks in 72 innings. He had the 2nd lowest BB/9 rate (1.50) and the 3rd highest K/9 rate (9.50). In other terms, he struck out 24% of the batters he faced, while walking just 3% of batters. That 20% K-BB% ranked behind only teammate Joey Cantillo (27%). Mosser allowed just 4 home runs for a 0.50 HR/9 rate, 7th lowest in the MWL. As for advanced numbers, his 2.70 FIP and 2.90 xFIP were 2nd in the league to only Cantillo (2.10, 2.46) as well.

Komar, 20, was selected by the Padres in the 13th round of last month's MLB Draft out of Madison College, a junior college in Madison, WI. The Elkhorn, WI, native is expected to make his TinCaps debut starting for Fort Wayne at Great Lakes on Sunday.

