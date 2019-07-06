Denton, Riley Deliver Bases Loaded RBI for Chiefs

Burlington, IA - The Peoria Chiefs welcomed Bryce Denton back from the injured list and the veteran outfielder delivered a RBI in the sixth inning but the visitors lost in Burlington 9-2 Saturday night. With two hits and two nice defensive plays at shortstop, Delvin Perez was named the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

The Chiefs picked up two clutch RBI with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Edwin Figuera singled to center and Perez singled as well. Figuera moved to third with Perez out at second on a fielder choice off the bat of Brady Whalen with one out. Brendan Donovan walked to load the bases and Burlington changed pitchers. Bryce Denton was hit by a pitch to bring home Figuera and keep the bases full. Brandon Riley worked a full count and drew a run-scoring walk for his 20th RBI of the season as the Chiefs cut the Burlington lead to 5-2 before the inning ended.

Lefty Colin Schmid allowed just one earned run and struck out two over five innings of work. Relievers Eli Kraus and Evan Sisk did not allow runs in their combined 2 1/3 innings out of the Chiefs bullpen.

The Chiefs return home Wednesday, July 10 for a six-game homestand and the series starts with a City Link Bang For Your Buck Wednesday Night. The first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Dwight Schrute Recyclops Bobblehead on Sitcom Night Thursday, July 11 which is also a Thirsty Thursday. Friday, July 12 is Distillers Night with Peoria Distillers jersey auction, post-game fireworks, dueling pianos from Spanky Entertainment and the first 1000 fans 21 and over get a Distillers Mason Jar presented by Obed & Isaac's. Saturday, July 13 is Margaritaville Night with post-game fireworks and the first 1000 fans 13 and over get a Chiefs bucket hat courtesy of Stratus Networks. Sunday, July 14 is a 5:05 p.m. start with Tiaras/Wand giveaway to the first 500 kids 12 and under plus appearances by Princesses from A Royal Remembrance for Princess and Pirate Night. Monday, July 15 is an 11:05 a.m. game with Splash Day and half-price tickets.

Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

