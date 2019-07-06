Alex Isola joins Kernels from Elizabethton

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that C Alex Isola will join the Kernels from Elizabethton and INF Yeltsin Encarnacion has been promoted to triple-A Rochester. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Isola in the 29th round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of Texas Christian and he is the first of the 2019 draft picks to play for the Kernels. In seven games at Elizabethton, he was batting .400 (10-25) with a HR and 8 RBI.

Encarnacion has played in 64 games for the Kernels this season, batting .258 (59-229) with a HR and 17 RBI. He joined the Kernels on April 12 and was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on February 23, 2015.

Isola is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game at Quad Cities. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at 24 active players, one below the MWL maximum of 25, with four players currently on the injured list and one player on the temporary inactive list.

The Kernels begin a three-game commuter series at Quad Cities tonight at 6:35 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 10th to open a six-game home stand against Great Lakes and Lansing that continues through Monday, July 15th.

