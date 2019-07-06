Dragons Notes for Saturday

Saturday, July 6, 2019 l Game # 16 (86)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

South Bend Cubs (8-7, 45-38) at Dayton Dragons (6-9, 34-51)

RH Cam Sanders (3-4, 3.69) at vs. RH Lyon Richardson (2-5, 4.71)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the first game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 13, Bowling Green 7. The Dragons established season-highs in runs, hits, doubles, and extra base hits as they earned a split of the series. For Dayton, Pabel Manzanero had four hits including a home run. Mariel Bautista and Morgan Lofstrom each had three hits. Brian Rey and Bren Spillane each had two. The game was played in three hours, 31 minutes, making it the longest nine-inning game of the season for the Dragons. The two teams combined for 32 hits in the game. All nine Dayton starters and 17 of the 18 starters on both teams had hits. The Dragons led 8-7 after seven innings before scoring one in the eighth and four in the ninth while holding Bowling Green scoreless to win.

Individual Notes

Brian Rey is batting .328 over his last 20 games to raise his batting average to .295.

Bren Spillane over his last six games is batting .429 (9 for 21). He is hitting .333 in the second half.

Mariel Bautista is hitting .333 in 11 games since returning from the injured list. He was out for 31 days with a shoulder injury.

The Dragons have two pitchers who could be strong contenders for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June. They are:

Ricky Salinas in June: 5 GS, 2-0, 1.03 ERA, 26.1 IP, 17 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 22 SO, .181 Opps. Avg.

Connor Bennett in June: 9 G, 2-0, 6 saves, 0.00 ERA, 10.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 15 SO, .114 Opp. Avg.

Salinas over his last six starts is 3-0 with a 1.15 ERA (31.1 IP, 4 ER).

Bennett has not been scored upon over his last 12 appearances covering 13.2 IP. For the year, he leads the MWL in saves with 12 and appearances with 32.

- The Dragons top hitters in the Second Half (15 G) have included Pabel Manzanero (.304, 7 doubles, 2 HR, .536 slg. pct.); Bren Spillane (.333, 4 doubles); Mariel Bautista (.333, 2 doubles); Brian Rey (.316, 3 doubles, 9 RBI).

Matt Pidich over his last 15 games: 1.29 ERA, 28 IP, 16 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 27 SO.

Alexis Diaz over his last four games: 10 IP, 1 R, 0.90 ERA.

The Dragons top hitters in June (25 G) included Brian Rey (.297, 2 HR, 14 RBI), and Michael Siani (.289, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 12 SB).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, July 7 (2:08 p.m.): South Bend RH Riley Thompson (4-4, 2.53) at Dayton RH Alexis Diaz (6-3, 5.77) TV: Dayton's CW

Monday, July 8 (7:00 p.m.): South Bend LH Brendon Little (0-1, 5.40) at Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (4-3, 3.50)

