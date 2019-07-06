Offense out of Order
July 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The last time Fort Wayne pitcher Efrain Contreras faced the Loons at Dow Diamond, he twirled a five-inning no-hitter. Chris Roller made sure that wouldn't happen again when he hit a leadoff home run to start the game. Unfortunately that was all the offense the Loons could generate in a 4-1 loss to the Tin Caps on Saturday night.
The TinCaps responded with a run in the second inning on a Grant Little double off of Loons starter John Rooney (L, 4-2). Jawuan Harris hit a leadoff triple in the fifth inning and scored three pitches later on a groundout. Rooney did all he could to keep Great Lakes in the game, throwing 6 2/3 innings and allowing just two runs. Fort Wayne added two more runs in the eighth inning on a double from first baseman Lee Solomon to provide more insurance.
Contreras (W, 4-3) settled down after allowing the Roller home run in the first inning. He completed five innings and allowed three hits with six strikeouts. The bullpen was just as stingy to the Loons, who didn't have a runner reach third base after the first inning.
The Loons look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon in game two of the series against the TinCaps at 2:05 p.m. EDT. Gates open at Dow Diamond at 1:00 p.m.
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
Sunday: Feats of Awesomeness Day feat. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act
Monday: Outdoors Night feat. Mike Avery
July 17: Grand Slam Game
July 18: Christmas in July
July 19: Latino Night and FIREWORKS
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2019
- All Around Effort Lifts Bees - Burlington Bees
- Lugnuts' Five-Run Third Dooms Captains - Lake County Captains
- Wisconsin Wins with Late Rally - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Denton, Riley Deliver Bases Loaded RBI for Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Snappers fall 5-4 in late innings tonight to Timber Rattlers - Beloit Snappers
- Offense out of Order - Great Lakes Loons
- Cougars Toss 2nd Straight Shutout - Kane County Cougars
- Betts' Slam Highlights 12-2 Rout over Whitecaps - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bandits Can't Solve Cabezas in 3-0 Loss to Cedar Rapids - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cabezas Carries Kernels in Shutout Victory - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cubs Whitewash Dragons 1-0 in Quick Series Opener - South Bend Cubs
- Little's Four-Hit Night Powers TinCaps to Road Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Elementary, My Dear Watson: Lugs School Captains, 8-1 - Lansing Lugnuts
- South Bend Edges Dragons 1-0 on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: July 6 at Great Lakes (Game 84) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes 7-6 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cubs Name Tyler Durna, Jack Patterson Minor League Player, Pitcher of the Month - South Bend Cubs
- Bees Suffer Late Loss to Kernels, 3-2 - Burlington Bees
- Gabe Mosser transferred from Fort Wayne to the High-A Lake Elsinore Storm - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Alex Isola joins Kernels from Elizabethton - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Notes for Saturday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Offense out of Order
- Loons Fall Short in Ninth
- Offensive Fireworks on the Fourth
- Lugs Spoil Patriotic Party
- Where Did You Come From?