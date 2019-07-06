Offense out of Order

MIDLAND, Mich. - The last time Fort Wayne pitcher Efrain Contreras faced the Loons at Dow Diamond, he twirled a five-inning no-hitter. Chris Roller made sure that wouldn't happen again when he hit a leadoff home run to start the game. Unfortunately that was all the offense the Loons could generate in a 4-1 loss to the Tin Caps on Saturday night.

The TinCaps responded with a run in the second inning on a Grant Little double off of Loons starter John Rooney (L, 4-2). Jawuan Harris hit a leadoff triple in the fifth inning and scored three pitches later on a groundout. Rooney did all he could to keep Great Lakes in the game, throwing 6 2/3 innings and allowing just two runs. Fort Wayne added two more runs in the eighth inning on a double from first baseman Lee Solomon to provide more insurance.

Contreras (W, 4-3) settled down after allowing the Roller home run in the first inning. He completed five innings and allowed three hits with six strikeouts. The bullpen was just as stingy to the Loons, who didn't have a runner reach third base after the first inning.

The Loons look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon in game two of the series against the TinCaps at 2:05 p.m. EDT. Gates open at Dow Diamond at 1:00 p.m.

