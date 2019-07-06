Hot Rods Game Notes 7-6

July 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





About Last Night... The Bowling Green Hot Rods looked to secure a series victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night and fought an uphill battle the entire way. After Dayton scored three runs in the top of the first inning, the Hot Rods got two of those tallies back right away. Following a Dayton run in the third, the Hot Rods tied the game at four apiece. However, Shane Baz was chased from the game in the top of the fourth, allowing three runs in the inning which allowed Dayton to take the lead for good. In the fifth, Chris Betts unloaded for his 13th homer of the season, and the Hot Rods scored another run in the sixth to close the deficit to one run at 7-6. After trading runs in the seventh, Dayton finally put the Hot Rods away, scoring a run in the eighth to extend the lead. The Hot Rods loaded the bases in the eighth, but could not come through with a timely hit. The Dragons then piled on four runs in the ninth, making the score 13-7, which would be the final, resulting in a split of the four-game series.

Screeching to a Halt... After posting a league-best 2.07 ERA in the first 14 games of the second half, Bowling Green pitching suffered one of their worst nights of the 2019 season. After allowing a league-leading 27 runs to start the half, the Hot Rods surrendered 13 runs, tied for the most allowed this season (also April 9 at Lake County). Additionally, Dayton banged out 18 hits, the most allowed by Bowling Green this season, and the most since they also allowed 18 hits to Dayton on August 20, 2018. Despite the rough night, though, Hot Rods pitching still has 2.75 ERA in the second half, fourth-lowest in the league, while their 11-4 record is tied for the league's best.

Osmy On A Roll... Lost in the shuffle of Friday's slugfest was another stellar night at the late for Hot Rods infielder Osmy Gregorio. Gregorio went 3-for-4 for the second-straight night, while adding a walk and a double. Gregorio extended his hitting streak to a season-high eight-straight games. In that stretch, Osmy has smacked 14 hits in 29 at-bats, good for a .483 average and raising his season batting average from .158 to .192.

More Transactions... The Hot Rods made another move on Saturday, activating infielder Connor Hollis from the Injured List, while infielder Russ Olive was placed on the 7-Day Injured List in a corresponding move. Hollis was injured after being hit by a pitch on May 21 at West Michigan, missing 40 games while he was on the shelf. At the time of his injury, Hollis had established himself in the middle of the Hot Rods order, batting .278 with three homers and 13 RBI in 29 games for Bowling Green. Hollis returns to the Hot Rods after a two-game rehab stint with the GCL Rays, during which he went 0-for-4 with two walks and a stolen base.

Yesterday's Notes... Gregorio extended his hitting streak to seven games...He also collected his 13th multi-hit game, his second in a row...He also collected his second-straight three-hit game...Alvarez has a four-game hitting streak and collected his 20th multi-hit contest...Aranda recorded his first multi-hit affair...Qsar had his second multi-hit game...Betts homered for the first time since June 14 at Lansing...Betts also collected his 13th multi-hit game and his 13th multi-RBI contest...Proctor has a five-game hit streak...Witherspoon struck out a season-high three times, tying his career high...Baz allowed seven runs and seven hits, both season and career highs...Sprengel allowed nine hits and six runs, both career highs...Manager Reinaldo Ruiz was ejected in the eighth inning, the first ejection for a Hot Rod this season...The 3:31 game time tied a season-high for a nine-inning game...Bowling Green allowed 13 runs, tying their season-high...The 18 hits allowed are a season-high...The Hot Rods are 27-14 at home...They're 40-24 against right-handed starters in 2019...BG is 8-4 against Dayton this season...Bowling Green is 14-7-4 in series this season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.