Snappers fall 5-4 in late innings tonight to Timber Rattlers
July 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release
APPLETON, WI - The Snappers led heading into the final innings tonight, but just could not hold on falling to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a final score of 5-4. The Snappers led into the eighth inning, but a 3-run eighth proved to be the deciding factor in the ballgame.
Wisconsin would start the scoring with two early runs in the first inning, but that would be all the scoring for Wisconsin until the eighth due to some excellent pitching again tonight from Beloit.
Reid Birlingmair got the start in the contest and after those two early unearned runs, Birlingmair locked in and dominated the rest of his start. Birlingmair will end up with the no decision after six innings, no earned runs, four hits, seven strikeouts and leaving the game with a tie score.
For the Snappers offensively, it would take them until the sixth inning to get the bats going, but they would erupt in a big way with two runs to even the score.
In the sixth, Cobie Vance doubled to start the inning and would later be knocked in by Logan Farrar to get the Snappers into the scoring column. Just one batter later, Devin Foyle would triple to drive in Farrar and even the score at two.
It would not take long for the Snappers to break the tie, as Beloit would tack on another run in the seventh to take their first lead of the game.
With Max Schuemann on second after a single and stolen base, John Jones would smash a line drive into right field to plate Schuemann and give the Snappers their first lead of the ballgame.
Unfortunately for Beloit, the score would not hold, as Wisconsin plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth to not only take the lead, but eventually win the game.
The Snappers will be back in action tomorrow in Appleton, WI when the Snappers take on the very same Timber Rattlers in the second game of the series. Beloit will finish up the series in Appleton before heading to the east to take on the Dayton Dragons and Bowling Green Hot Rods next week.
The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362- 2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.
