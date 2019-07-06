Bees Suffer Late Loss to Kernels, 3-2

July 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Burlington dropped another heartbreaker in the bottom of the ninth, losing to Cedar Rapids 3-2 on a two-out double off Bees reliever Tyler Smith.

On paper, the game promised to be a pitching duel between 4-0 Kyle Tyler for the Bees and 6-1 Josh Winder for the Kernels. And it was. Both went seven full innings. Both allowed one run, and that was all. Neither figured in the final decision.

Tyler finished his outing giving up just two hits. He gave up just the one run, walked one and struck out seven. For his part, Winder allowed three hits, one run, no walks and eight strikeouts.

Alvaro Rubalcaba, the first batter of the third for the Bees, slugged his third home run of the year off Winder on a 2-2 pitch. Bees up 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Tyler gave up a leadoff single to Jacob Pearson, followed by a single by Gilberto Celestino. That made it first and second. A deep fly out to center moved both runners up. Another deep fly out, this one to right, pushed a runner across.

With one out in the top of the eighth, Tim Millard took a Carlos Suniaga out of the yard to make it a 2-1 Burlington lead.

Smith entered for the bottom f the inning and struck out the side. He got a quick ground out but gave up consecutive singles to Celestino and Gabe Snyder putting runners on first and second. Smith induced an infield fly rule pop to third. The Kernels Tyler Webb worked the count full then uncorked a double to center sending both runners home.

It was the second ninth inning loss for the Bees in the last three games. They lost 5-4 to the Kernels in Burlington July 3.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.