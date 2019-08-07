TinCaps Game Notes: August 7 vs. Dayton (Game 113)

August 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-26, 51-61) vs. Dayton Dragons (20-24, 48-66)

LHP Omar Cruz vs. RHP Jhon De Jesus

Wednesday, Aug. 7 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 113 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps their season-best 5-game winning streak end with an 8-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps. Nevertheless, the 'Caps have won 4 consecutive series at Parkview Field, including 1 against Dayton last week.

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE: The Padres' first round pick (6th overall) in the 2019 Draft, CJ Abrams, joined the TinCaps Tuesday and debuted in the leadoff spot, DH-ing. Tonight he'll lead off and play shortstop. The 18-year-old from the Atlanta area was a force in 32 games in the AZL, slashing .401/.442/.662 with 12 doubles, 8 triples, 3 HRs and 22 RBIs. Abrams also swiped 14 bases and scored 40 runs. More bio info on Abrams can be found on page 4.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the lowest K% in the MWL at 9% and the 3rd lowest Swinging Strike% (4%). His 109 hits for the year rank tied for 3rd. With 29 walks and 38 strikeouts, Marcano's 0.76 BB/K ratio ranks 5th.

RUIZ BATTED IN: 19-year-old outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 8th in the MWL in RBIs (53). Among teenagers, he leads the way... 20% of the balls he's put into play this season have been line drives, the 4th highest rate in the MWL.

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP at .419. Williams-Sutton is currently on a 23-game on-base streak dating back to July 5, the longest on-base streak for any TinCap this season... DWS has been hit by a MWL-high 24 pitches this season, including 4 times on July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (that tied a MiLB record; it's never happened before in a MLB game). He now holds Fort Wayne's single-season HBP record, breaking the previous mark of 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998... Williams-Sutton is also tied for 3rd in the MWL in BB% (15%)... His wRC+ of 140 ranks 2nd among active players in the league.

HUNTHUNTING HITS: Through his first 35 games of the year, catcher Blake Hunt slashed .192/.301/.312 (.613 OPS). In 44 games since May 26, he's slashed .293/.358/.413 (.771) with 12 doubles, a triple, 2 HR, and 20 RBIs.

CURRY CATCHES ON: Outfielder Michael Curry's season got off to a slow start. After being in Extended Spring Training, he appeared in 5 April games before going back to Extended. He returned Memorial Day Weekend and went 0-for-6 in his first 2 games back. But in 53 games since May 26, he ranks 5th in the MWL in OPS (.837).

SKENDER SPARKS: Third baseman Ethan Skender has hit safely in 14 of his 18 games with the TinCaps.

BENSON ABOARD: Through his first 12 games as a TinCap this season, Tyler Benson's .409 OBP ranks 2nd on the team.

LEE LINES IT: Infielder Lee Solomon ranks 2nd in the MWL in line drive % at 21% on batted balls in play. For the season, he's tied with Agustin Ruiz for the team lead in doubles with 21.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 3.0 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.10).

HAPPY B-DAY: Friday night's starter Cullen Dana turns 22 today.

