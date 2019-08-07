Abrams Shines as TinCaps Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps won for the sixth time in their last seven games on Wednesday night at Parkview Field as they beat the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate), 5-1. Shortstop CJ Abrams went 2-for-4, including a double, with a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored in his second game with the team, and first playing in the field.

After going 0-for-4 as the designated hitter on Tuesday afternoon, Abrams led off the bottom of the first inning with an infield single past the mound.

Then Fort Wayne's tantalizing young talent was on full display in the third inning. First, Abrams, the Padres' first-round pick in the 2019 Draft, belted a double that bounced over the right-center field wall. Then, after Abrams stole third, Tucupita Marcano, the No. 15 prospect in San Diego's system, smacked an opposite-field single into left field that plated Abrams. Abrams and Marcano's combined age is 37 years old. Abrams is the third youngest active player in the Midwest League at 18, and Marcano isn't far behind at 19.

Fort Wayne (19-26, 52-61) and Dayton (20-25, 48-67) went back-and-forth on the scoreboard for the next few innings, as the TinCaps scored one run in the fourth and another in the sixth, while Dragons plated a run of their own in the top of the sixth.

Ethan Skender scored the 'Caps run in the fourth on a wild pitch and drove in the tally in the sixth after DH Michael Curry had doubled in front of him. Skender, a Central Illinois native, has hit safely in 15 of his 19 games since joining Fort Wayne on July 14, driving in 13 runs and scoring 13 runs in the process.

Fort Wayne added insurance in the eighth with catcher Blake Hunt, Curry, and left fielder Tyler Benson all doubling to account for two more runs.

Meanwhile, left-hander Omar Cruz twirled a gem of a start in his return from the Injured List. The 20-year-old from Mexico went 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits with six strikeouts. Cruz missed his last start due to an oblique injury. Franklin Van Gurp, in his TinCaps debut, recorded the final two outs in the sixth. Henry Henry pitched two scoreless innings and Mason Fox recorded the final three outs, all by way of the K. 'Caps pitchers recorded 13 total strikeouts and only one walk.

