Kettering Health Network Presents Breast Cancer Awareness Day on August 11

August 7, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, Ohio - Kettering Health Network presents Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday, August 11, at Fifth Third Field when the Dayton Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts at 2:08 p.m. All Dragons players, coaches, front office and game day staff will be wearing pink sweatbands during the game in support of the fight against breast cancer.

The event will take place on the plaza where Kettering Health Network will be passing out pink rally towels. Kettering Breast Evaluation Centers will also have a booth on the plaza. In addition, the American Cancer Society will have information on the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk which is being held at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, October 19.

Breast cancer survivor, Jennifer DeQuinzio, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch during pre-game. Jennifer discovered a lump while reading and decided to get a mammogram, which revealed she had breast cancer. She was diagnosed in September 2016 and has been cancer free since May 2017.

DeQuinzio praised the Oncology team at Kettering Health Network led by Dr. Manisha Nanda, as she described her "sensitive, yet, no-nonsense approach to destroying cancer." Jennifer stated, "The best aspect of my experience with Kettering Health Network is that I felt and continue to feel genuinely loved by everyone from the doctors to the receptionists."

When asked about advice to women considering a check-up, she said, "Do not mess around with your health. If something seems wrong, get it checked out. Be persistent and trust yourself. Don't suffer through an illness because you don't want to be a bother. Make yourself the priority. Early detection increases your odds of remission exponentially. Do it for your loved ones, do it for the people who depend on you, but most of all, do it for yourself."

