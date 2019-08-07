Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight's contest begins a six-game road trip with three games against the White Caps and three against the Great Lakes Loons prior to the final scheduled off-day of the 2019 regular season on August 13.

About Yesterday... On Tuesday afternoon, the Hot Rods looked to salvage a split of the four-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts. The contest got off to a good start as Grant Witherspoon doubled with one out in the first, then scored on a triple two batters later by Jordan Qsar. Qsar attempted to stretch the play into an inside-the-park homer, but was thrown out at the plate. That was the only tally until Bowling Green in three straight innings in the middle of the game. In the fourth, a single and walk put runners on the corners, setting the stage for a sacrifice fly from Roberto Alvarez. In the fifth, Osmy Gregorio and Ford Proctor laced consecutive doubles with two outs, giving Bowling Green a three-run lead. Lansing finally struck in the sixth against Zack Trageton on an RBI single by Jake Brodt, but Trageton finished the inning, securing his first quality start as a Hot Rod. In the bottom of the inning, though, the Hot Rods got the run back, as Witherspoon led off the inning with a triple, then scored on a sac fly from Jonathan Aranda. Bowling Green added on two runs in the eighth on an RBI double from Witherspoon and a run-scoring single by Alvarez. The bullpen held the Lugnuts off the board the rest of the way, securing a 6-1 victory to finish the series.

Daytime Warriors Strike Again... The Hot Rods have continued to own the daytime, securing another day game victory on Tuesday afternoon. With the win, Bowling Green has gone 21-7 under the sun, second-best in the Midwest League behind Great Lakes' 22-6 mark. BG got back on the winning track in the daytime, after seeing a 13-game winning streak in home day games end on July 28. The Hot Rods are now 14-1 this season in daytime contests at Bowling Green Ballpark this season. The Hot Rods have excelled on both sides of the ball as Bowling Green pitchers have posted a 2.62 ERA during the day (second in the league), while BG hitters have batted .290 (best in the MWL) and scored 6.25 runs per game in daytime affairs.

Spoon's Slump Busted... Hot Rods outfielder Grant Witherspoon had endured a 3-for-18 slump that saw his batting average sink to .253, his lowest mark since Opening Day, but he broke out of the skid in style on Tuesday, slashing two doubles and a triple. The three-hit effort was his first since July 14, and he scored three runs for the first time since April 7. He also joined Wander Franco as the only Hot Rods to stroke three extra-base hits in one game this season.

Zack Attacks the Zone... The stage was set for the Hot Rod victory on Tuesday as Zack Trageton, making just his second start for Bowling Green, held the Lansing Lugnuts to just one run over 6.0 innings, tying his career high in innings pitched, while striking out seven, one shy of his career high. He did issue a walk on Tuesday, just his second allowed in 50.2 innings this season (combined between Bowling Green and Hudson Valley), but continued to pound the strike zone, throwing 59 of his 81 pitches for strikes, a rate of nearly 73%. On the season, Trageton has thrown over 72% of his pitches for strikes, and his 1.0% walk rate is the lowest of all Minor League pitchers with at least 50.0 innings.

We Meet Again, Whitecaps... The Hot Rods will face off against the West Michigan Whitecaps for the final time this week, with three games scheduled in Comstock Park. The first 11 matchups have gone wildly in favor of Bowling Green, as the Hot Rods have gone 10-1 against the Whitecaps this season, including taking three of four in the Hot Rods' first visit to West Michigan on May 20-23. Dating back to that May series, the Hot Rods have won nine-straight over the Whitecaps, including two series sweeps in Bowling Green. On the season, the Hot Rods have outscored West Michigan 58-33, holding the Whitecaps to just a .202 average, with BG pitching notching a 2.45 ERA in those contests.

Yesterday's Notes... Witherspoon notched his 25th multi-hit game...He became the second Hot Rod to record three extra base hits (two doubles, one triple), after Wander Franco did so on April 23...Witherspoon also recorded his 13th multi-RBI game...Qsar recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season...Alvarez has 26 multi-hit and ten multi-RBI efforts this year... Proctor notched his 29th multi-hit game...Trageton tied his career high with 6.0 innings, his longest outing with Bowling Green...It's his fourth quality start of the season, his first with the Hot Rods...Bowling Green had two triples, the second time they've done so this season...BG also tied a season high by committing four errors...The Hot Rods are 39-21 at home...BG is 21-7 in day games...They're also 51-33 against right-handed starters...The Hot Rods 45-20 when scoring first and 45-8 when outhitting the opponent...BG went 11-6 against Lansing during the 2019 season...It's the most wins for BG against one team this year...

